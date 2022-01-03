School closings and delays for Monday, Jan. 3, 2021
Mt Adams Sch. Dist. - Classes canceled
West Valley Sch. Dist. - Closed. WVSD208 is closed on Mon, Jan. 3. No school due to snow.
Yakima Sch. Dist. - Closed. Closed due to inclement weather. A makeup day will be determined by the school board at a later date.
Colleges & Universities:
Perry Technical Institute: Delayed schedule. All faculty and supervisors arrive at 9:00am, all other employees arrive at 9:30am. Students arrive at 10:00am.
