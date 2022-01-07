Get unlimited digital access to the Yakima Herald-Republic for $1.99 for the first month, then $13.99 a month
School closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022
Colleges & Universities:
Will be updated as schools release reports
Central Washington University has canceled all in-person activities on the Ellensburg campus Friday, Jan. 7, due to severe weather.
Online classes will continue as scheduled and students have been instructed to check Canvas or with their instructor to see if their in-person classes have moved online. Some CWU staff will continue to work on campus to ensure safe and efficient operations and provide student support. Others will be working remotely.
