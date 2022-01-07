Get unlimited digital access to the Yakima Herald-Republic for $1.99 for the first month, then $13.99 a month

School closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

 Will be updated as schools release reports
 
East Valley Sch. Dist. - Closed UPDATE
 
Ellensburg Sch. Dist. - Closed UPDATE
 
EPIC / Seedlings - Due to winter weather conditions East Valley Seedlings Head Start classes are canceled. UPDATE
 
ESD 105 - Blossoms Early Learning Center is closed. ESD 105 offices are closed to the public. 
 
Grandview Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. There is No Early Release today.
 
Granger Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool UPDATE
 
Highland Sch. Dist. - Closed
 
Mabton Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool 
 
Mt Adams Sch. Dist. - Closed
 
Naches Valley Sch. Dist. - Snow Routes 
 
Selah Sch. Dist. - Closed UPDATE
 
Sunnyside Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
 
Union Gap Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast will be served.
 
Wapato Sch. Dist. - Closed. Due to rapidly changing road conditions becoming extremely slick in some areas by rain starting to fall. UPDATE
 
West Valley Sch. Dist. - Closed. WVSD208 no school on Fri, Jan. 7 due to icy roads. 
 
Yakama nation tribal school is on a 2 hour delay
 
Yakima Sch. Dist. - UPDATE: Due to staff shortages, the Yakima School District must CLOSE. 
 
Zillah Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. The Zillah SD is on a 2-hour weather delay. There is no Developmental Preschool.
 

Colleges & Universities:

 Will be updated as schools release reports

Central Washington University has canceled all in-person activities on the Ellensburg campus Friday, Jan. 7, due to severe weather.

Online classes will continue as scheduled and students have been instructed to check Canvas or with their instructor to see if their in-person classes have moved online. Some CWU staff will continue to work on campus to ensure safe and efficient operations and provide student support. Others will be working remotely.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment