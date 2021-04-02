One of the best things about Yakima Valley Restaurant Week, which starts Saturday and is actually two weeks long this year, is the hidden gems.
There are 52 participating restaurants this year, a list that includes such high-profile names as Crafted, Cowiche Canyon Kitchen, E.Z Tiger and the James Beard Award-winning Los Hernandez Tamales. It also includes worthwhile joints you might not have heard of — places like JJ’s Birrieria and Antojitos in Wapato, Javi’s Chicken and Churros in Grandview and My Little Restaurant in Selah.
“Anybody that enjoys food is always trying to find new places,” Restaurant Week co-founder Matt Uhlman said. “It’s kind of our generation’s thing. And it’s fun to say, ‘Hey, I found this really cool place down in Grandview.’”
The annual celebration of local eateries, back this year after being canceled by COVID in 2020, is great for that. Uhlman and his brother, Mike, launched Restaurant Week in 2018, with that concept in mind. They make a point of trying as many restaurants as they can, and they want to share those places with a broader audience.
“It’s always amazing how many of these places people don’t know about,” Uhlman said.
The way it works, participating restaurants design menu deals at $15, $25 or $35. That price-range means all sorts of restaurants — burger-and-beer joints, taco trucks, sit-down family restaurants, fine-dining pillars — fit the idea. They get a little boost in business out of it, something they especially need this year, and the restaurant-going public gets great food deals.
It’s grown quickly. There were 10 restaurants in 2018. By its second year in 2019, Restaurant Week had grown to 29 restaurants. Last year there were going to be nearly 40. This year 52. Part of the reason for the leap this year is that organizers decided to waive the normal fee for restaurants to participate, Uhlman said. Instead, they found sponsors including title sponsor The Hummel Agency, a local insurance company.
After the past year it just didn’t seem right to charge restaurants a fee, Uhlman said. In fact, the group wasn’t entirely sure whether it could do the event a few months ago. Uhlman and the other organizers asked local restaurateurs whether it would be worth doing if it had to be all takeout or delivery.
“All of them just said, ‘Anything you can do to encourage people would be helpful,’” he said.
By the time the event rolled around, indoor dining was allowed again at limited capacity and outdoor dining was becoming more tolerable with better weather.
“The timing couldn’t have been better,” Uhlman said.
For a complete list of participating restaurants and their Restaurant Week offerings, visit www.yakimarestaurantweek.com.