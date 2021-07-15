The American Red Cross is urging those able to donate blood this summer to help end a nationwide shortage.
While it’s not unusual for the Red Cross to have fewer donations in the summer months, the pandemic has caused an even greater need for blood, said Betsy Robertson, regional communications director for the Red Cross Northwest region.
“Every donation has the chance to help save up to three lives,” Robertson said. “I just think that’s tremendous. What a gift of yourself.”
The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations every day to meet hospitals’ current demand.
“This year as kind of a post-pandemic experience, we’re seeing a much greater need from hospitals than what we predicted or have seen in the past this time of year,” Robertson said.
There have been fewer blood drives during the pandemic, so it has been more difficult to donate, said Doug Kikendall, blood bank supervisor at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
“The Red Cross is doing the best they can to have blood drives and so forth, but you have to make an appointment to give blood now and they don’t just do walk-ins,” Kikendall said.
Yakima Valley Memorial receives 100% of its blood supply from the Red Cross.
“I’m really aggressive about trying to get blood into our hospitals so that we’re covered in the Valley, and we have the supply that we need here, but it’s getting hard,” Kikendall said. “I’m hoping there doesn’t become a time where we don’t have what our patients need.”
The Pacific Northwest has one of the best blood donation rates in the nation, he said. While Yakima Valley Memorial has not experienced a blood shortage yet, Kikendall encourages people to consider donating to prevent any shortage from happening.
Who should donate?
Everyone is encouraged to donate blood, Robertson said. The Red Cross is especially looking for type O donors because in an emergency transfusion situation, that is the most needed type of blood.
If you don’t know which type of blood you have, the best way to find out is to give blood. Some people also find out from their doctor, she said.
“The blood shortage is not suddenly going to disappear this month,” she said. “We always need donations coming in so please continue to give when you can.”
People who are 16 and 17 need parental consent to donate blood in Washington state. There is no maximum age and “you’re never too old to give blood,” Robertson said.
People must be at least 110 pounds and have sufficient iron.
“We test everyone for their iron count before they make a donation and one of the more common deferrals is if your iron is low,” Robertson said. “And that can also be good to find out.”
People should hydrate before and after donating blood.
If you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, the Red Cross will ask you to provide the manufacturer name when you come to donate.
For all currently approved COVID-19 vaccines, there is no deferral period for donating blood. If you have been vaccinated and you are unsure about which vaccine you received, the Red Cross asks that you wait two weeks before giving blood.
To keep a safe blood pool, those who travel out of the country might have limitations on blood donation. If you just had a tattoo, you also cannot donate, Kikendall said.
Incentives
The Red Cross has a nationwide campaign to give out $10 Amazon.com gift cards for everyone who donates blood through July 31.
Donors are entered for a chance to win gas for a year at a $5,000 value and a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, or Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif. The trips include two-night accommodations and two days’ worth of admission tickets.
“We regularly have incentive programs,” Robertson said. “This month it’s Amazon and the amusement park opportunity. Next month we’ll have something else.”
The Red Cross has gone a long time trying not to have incentives, Kikendall said. That way, there’s no risk of people lying about their health situation to receive money for their blood.
“It’s a real thin line because the Red Cross was always proud to be a volunteer donor and that generally makes a safer blood supply,” he said. “The incentive of you’re helping your neighbor was always good enough but right now it’s really short.”
People who wish to donate can make an appointment by using the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-REDCROSS.