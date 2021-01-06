U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse was on the House floor Wednesday listening to members' objections over electoral votes from Arizona when he received an e-mail about the evacuation of the Cannon House Building.
Newhouse acted quickly, as his wife and staff were in his office there. He met them in the nearby Longworth House Building, where they remained for several hours while the Capitol was in lockdown after a mob of Trump supporters forced themselves into the building.
"We've been witnessing (what happened) as you have — watching it unfold on the news," he said during a conference call with reporters Wednesday afternoon.
Newhouse was quick to denounce the actions of those Trump supporters on Twitter.
"I wholeheartedly condemn this violence," Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican, tweeted. "This is not who we are, and this needs to stop immediately."
In the call with reporters, Newhouse said he was in a "state of disbelief" about what was occurring and was also "disgusted and horrified" by how things unfolded Wednesday. Newhouse said he supported people's right to protest and freedom of speech but felt rioters crossed a line.
"This has gone beyond that," he said. "It's truly unfortunate for our country."
Newhouse also criticized President Donald Trump, saying he did not act quickly enough. Newhouse has generally been supportive of Trump, though he didn't always see eye-to-eye on Trump's views on some policies, such as immigration.
"He should have stepped in sooner this afternoon to help calm the crowd," he said. "Only he could have done that."
Other local Republicans and Democrats shared Newhouse's sentiment, a rare point of agreement.
"As the party chair of Yakima County, I do not support any of the violent actions that have taken place in Washington, D.C. None," said Debra Manjarrez, chair of the Yakima County Republicans.
Susan Soto Palmer, a local advocate for progressive policy who is active with the Yakima County Democrats, called the actions by Trump supporters a "coup, not a protest."
"I'm very sad for our country today," Soto Palmer said.
Soto Palmer said, however, she was not surprised by what happened. When she was chair of the Yakima County Democrats, she warned local government and police officials of such a possibility shortly after President Donald J. Trump was elected in 2016.
"We've been holding our breaths hoping what we are seeing today would not happen," she said.
Concerns in Olympia
Meanwhile, in Olympia, pro-Trump protesters breached a barrier at the governor's mansion Wednesday afternoon and gathered on the lawn next to the residence. The Washington State Patrol said Gov. Jay Inslee and his family and staff were safe.
State legislators, who will start their session Monday, were in a mock session as the protests were happening, said state Rep. Gina Mosbrucker.
Mosbrucker said some colleagues were in Olympia and were trying to leave as fast as possible. Wednesday's protests were concerning, she said.
"When we see this violence and the burning of dumpsters in Olympia, the breaking of windows and people getting hurt, the protestors lose their message. We can't hear them anymore," she said.
Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, was not available for comment Wednesday but referred to a statement from state Senate Republican leader John Braun, R-Centralia, that condemned violence in Washington, D.C., and Olympia.
"What we are seeing at our nation's Capitol today is unacceptable," Braun said in his statement. "I condemned the violent protests here in our state and around the country this summer, and I condemn today's actions just as strongly. Attacking the U.S. Capitol is no more justifiable than attacking our state capitol, or a police precinct, or private property that happens to be in a certain part of a city. No matter the reasoning behind it, violence is not the answer."
Newhouse said he would not tolerate the use of violence in promoting change.
"I cannot say that strongly enough," he said. "We have a system in place that only works if we respect each other, and we move forward."
Violence a distraction from election concerns
When asked by reporters, Newhouse stood by his decision to sign an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit from Texas challenging the 2020 presidential election results.
At the time, Newhouse said he did not want to overturn the results but address underlying issues with states using entities outside their respective Legislatures to select electors and establish systems. The U.S. Supreme Court tossed out the lawsuit.
When asked whether he felt his actions led to what happened today, he said, "Absolutely not."
Newhouse stated earlier this week that he would certify the election results and not participate in Republican protests of the electoral votes.
On Wednesday, Newhouse said that his reading of the Constitution leads him to believe that Congress cannot do anything other than accept and count the electoral votes submitted by states.
"To truly stand up for the Constitution, we have to separate ourselves from what we like to see and follow the direction our Founding Fathers provided in the guiding papers of the Constitution," he said.
But Newhouse maintains there were still legitimate questions that the court system could answer regarding what states could constitutionally do when forming election policies, which is why he co-signed on the amicus brief.
He said Trump supporters' actions on Wednesday did little to advance their concerns regarding the 2020 presidential election. He noted that the violence at the Capitol prompted fellow U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rogers to reverse her initial decision to object to the certification of Electoral College vote.
"They've done a disservice to the goals they had when they came to Washington, D.C.," he said.
What's ahead
For both Democrat Soto Palmer and Republican Manjarrez, Wednesday's violent incidents in Washington D.C. and Olympia showed a need to resolve deep political division.
"We're playing politics," Soto Palmer said. "And politics are causing so much chaos and divide in our country and has been for a long time."
Manjarrez said that she and other local party leaders needed to talk to their base and advocate for peace, dialogue and conversation, including those with differing viewpoints. That has been absent for some time, she said.
"Once you passed the angry state, nobody is listening," she said. "You're just screaming at this point."
Manjarrez lamented social media's role in politics, calling platforms like Facebook and Twitter both the "best and worst invention."
"It gives people not time to cool down and to think about reason," she said. "It's just reaction."
Manjarrez said she and other Republican leaders need to set the example and push for dialogue on policies and veer away from personalities.
"We have to talk about issues," she said.
Soto Palmer said she's hopeful that the could be a way for people in this country to reengage in meaningful dialogue rather than get knee-deep into political labels.
"It's going to require us to put our party policies aside and start determining together what are the best policies and government for all of us," she said. "That's going to take a lot of work and a lot of organizing."
Newhouse said there is no "silver bullet" he can give regarding the county's political division but said he would continue his work with various bipartisan groups in Congress.
"I've been active in different groups, working with people who I disagree with on the other side of the aisle so we can find common ground to find solutions to move our country forward," he said.
He urged Americans to talk to others in person and spend less time on Twitter and Facebook.
"Let's not become Republican or Democrat; let's work together as Americans," he said.
Reporter Tammy Ayer contributed to this story.