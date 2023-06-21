After some early-season scorchers, summer is officially here. There are plenty of places to take a plunge in Yakima County and beyond. Here’s a roundup of local pools, aquatic centers and splash parks, with their hours and information.
Yakima Pools
• Lions Pool (509 W. Pine St.) is open weekdays during the summer. The indoor pool is usually open year-round, but closed in May for improvements.
The pool offers lap swimming and water walking Mondays-Fridays from 6-8 a.m., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Recreational swim is offered from 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursdays, 3:15-4:45 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, and 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
A full schedule is available online at bit.ly/yakima-pools. Entrance fees vary by age and group size and can be found online.
The pool will be closed July 4 for the holiday and Aug. 8-21 for renovations.
• Franklin Pool (2102 Tieton Drive) opened last week. The outdoor pool is open for recreational swimming Mondays-Fridays from 12:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., and Saturdays-Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. It is open for lap swimming and water walking Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon and Saturdays-Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon.
The admission fee is $2 per person of any age.
The pool will have a “Dive In” movie at 8:30 p.m. June 30 where “Luca” will be shown on an inflatable screen. The viewing is included with the admission fee that day. Viewers will need to bring their own flotation tubes.
The pool will have its annual Paws in the Pool event Aug. 20. Dogs will be allowed in the pool for free, but owners must pay the admission price.
Lions and Franklin pools also offer swim lessons and other classes in the summer. More information is available online at bit.ly/yakima-pools.
• The water play park at Martin Luther King Jr. Park (South Eighth and Beech streets) is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The park also has a playground, picnic area and basketball and tennis courts. More information is available online at bit.ly/mlkpark23.
• The Miller Park spray park (502 N. Fourth St.) is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It also features a picnic area, playground and basketball courts nearby.
• The Yakima YMCA Rotary Aquatic Center (3800 River Road) is open daily and available to the public. Among its offerings are recreational and lap swimming, aquatic classes and a lazy river. A full schedule is available online at bit.ly/ymca-sched23.
More information on water fitness classes, swimming lessons and other activities is available online at bit.ly/ymca-classes23.
• The Downtown Yakima YWCA pool is currently closed to the public.
Valley pools
• The Bruce Buchanan Memorial Aquatic Center (214 S. Third St.) in Selah opened last week. Open swim is 1-4 p.m. weekdays and 1-3:30 p.m. weekends. A second open swim session is also available Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from 6:45-8:45 p.m. The pool also offers lap swimming, swim lessons and water aerobics. A full schedule is available online at bit.ly/bbm-23.
Admission fees vary by age and activity type and are available online at bit.ly/bbm-prices.
• The Moxee Pool (North Iler Street near Moxee City Park) offers open swim from noon to 1:45 p.m. and 2:45-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. On Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, the pool has a third open swim session from 6-7:45 p.m. Admission is $2 per person for all ages.
For more information on the pool, call 509-248-8067.
• The Naches Swimming Pool (105 Fourth St.) is open daily during the summer. Open swim is from 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Admission costs $5 per person and $3 for young children and seniors. Lap swimming and water walking is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Season passes and swim lessons are also available. More information is available online at bit.ly/nachespool23.
• The Grandview Pool (601 W. Second St.) is open daily. Recreational swim is 1-4 p.m. and family swim is from 6-8 p.m. Admission is $2 per person.
• The Sunnyside Pool (559 S. Fourth St.) is open to the public Sundays-Fridays this summer. Saturdays are for private rentals or special events.
Open swim sessions are from 1-3 p.m. and 3:15-5:15 p.m. Lap swimming is from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Family swims are from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Admission is $4 for people older than 13 and $3 for ages 3-12. Children younger than 3 get in free.
More information is available online at bit.ly/sunnysidepool23.
• The Granger Splash Park (Main City Park area on Main and East Third streets) is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• The Toppenish Pool (20 Asotin Ave.) is open weekdays in June for recreational swim from 5-7 p.m.
Starting June 26, the pool will be open weekdays with open swimming from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. The pool also offers lap swimming from 6-7 a.m., swim lessons from 9-11:45 a.m., water walking from noon to 1 p.m. and adult lap swimming from 5-6 p.m.
General admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children younger than 13. More information is available online at bit.ly/top-pool23.
• Wapato’s pool is closed this summer.
Regional pools
• The Kittitas Valley Memorial Pool in Ellensburg (815 E. Sixth Ave.) will start its summer schedule Wednesday. It will be open every day except Sundays.
Lap swimming is available daily in the mornings, early afternoons and evenings. Recreational swim is open from 1:30-4:45 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., with family discounts available during certain sessions. For a full schedule and list of fees, visit the pool’s website at bit.ly/kvmp-23.
• The Prosser Aquatic Center is open daily. Open swim is from 12:30-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and noon to 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.
More information, including fees and a full schedule, is available online at bit.ly/pac-23.
