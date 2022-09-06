The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com.
Yakima police search for cougar near Randall Park
The Yakima Police Department was unable to find a cougar that was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park.
The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just off 48th Avenue near the park, and officers were out trying to find it.
“Please stay clear of the area of Randall Park in Yakima off of 48th,” the department posted. “If you live in the area please bring your children and pets inside and stay safe!”
On Monday afternoon, the department said officers were unable to locate the cougar, and urged residents in the Randall Park area to be vigilant.
“If you are in the area please keep your eyes open and stay safe,” the department posted on Facebook. “If you do happen to spot it please call 911 and report it immediately.”
— Joel Donofrio
Fire damages El Porton restaurant in Union Gap
UNION GAP — A fire that started on the roof caused significant damage Sunday evening to the El Porton restaurant in Union Gap.
The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the popular Mexican restaurant at 2512 Main St., Yakima Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeremy Rodriguez said.
Everyone was evacuated from the restaurant without injuries, Rodriguez said. A firefighter suffered mild heat exhaustion battling the blaze, he added.
Although Rodriguez said the fire started on the restaurant’s roof, its cause was unknown on Sunday night and the blaze remains under investigation. It was put out by 6:15 p.m.
The restaurant’s roof and contents were severely damaged, with an estimate of $1.8 million in total damages, according to a fire department news release.
Besides Yakima Fire, personnel from Union Gap, West Valley, Gleed, Selah and the Yakima Training Center responded to the fire. Two aerial water cannons subdued flames coming out of the roof, and firefighters in the parking lot on both sides of the restaurant used hoses to spray the building.
Main Street was closed between Valley Mall Boulevard and Old Town Road for roughly two hours as fire personnel fought the fire and cleaned up afterward.
— Joel Donofrio
Yakima County Superior Court judge retires
For Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock, court was adjourned for the last time Wednesday.
Harthcock, who was appointed to the Superior Court bench in 2014 by Gov. Jay Inslee, retired. Prior to her appointment, she had been a court commissioner for six years, hearing all but jury cases in Superior Court.
Presiding Judge Richard Bartheld said Harthcock will be missed.
“Gayle was really instrumental in keeping up with changes in the law and putting together training classes for the judges,” Bartheld said. “She would put together learning lunches and explain what we should be looking for.”
While she came from a background in family law, Harthcock has handled several high-profile cases, including a public records case involving allegations of an illegal Selah City Council vote and a brutal Granger homicide.
Sonia Rodriguez True, a court commissioner, was appointed to replace Harthcock.
An Omak native, Harthcock graduated from Western Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and obtained a law degree at the University of Puget Sound School of Law. She served as a law clerk for a judge on the Court of Appeals of Alaska and worked as an attorney in Alaska, Seattle and Yakima.
For the full interview, see Tuesday’s eEdition.
— Donald W. Meyers
I-82 detour through Selah begins this week
Officials with the state’s Department of Transportation remind Yakima Valley motorists that there will be significant delays on Interstate 82 near Selah this week as a construction project detour begins.
The detour affects westbound I-82 traffic (heading toward Ellensburg) between mileposts 31 and 24, WSDOT announced on Sunday, with significant delays from 4:30 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Friday.
“This is a 24-hour-a-day closure to prepare for the detour,” WSDOT posted on its website. “State Route 823 will be closed to traffic traveling into Selah from North First Street beginning Wednesday through 9 a.m. Friday.”
A project to preserve 8 miles of Interstate 82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to the North First Street interchange will begin next week,
After this detour is established, SR 823 will be closed to traffic coming from Selah to North First Street through the end of September as a project to preserve 8 miles of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to the North First Street interchange is completed. The work includes WSDOT and contractor crews making repairs to the Naches River and Yakima River bridge decks.
Work originally was scheduled to begin on Aug. 1 and last throughout August.
Detour signs will direct all westbound traffic onto SR 823, WSDOT officials said. Once on SR 823, signs will direct traffic to move to the far-right lanes to continue west to Ellensburg or to stay in the far left lane to go into Selah.
Eastbound SR 823 will be closed, with signs directing motorists to take eastbound I-82 instead. The westbound I-82 on-ramp from North First Street in Yakima also will be closed, with motorists advised to follow the signs to SR 823.
From eastbound U.S. Highway 12, travelers headed into Selah or to Ellensburg will follow the detour route from North First Street to SR 823.
To access the Rest Haven Park and Ride and Harlan Landing, westbound I-82 travelers must turn around at East Selah Road (exit 29), then travel east on I-82 to exit 30.
— Joel Donofrio
Wapato residents enjoy Harvest Festival parade
WAPATO — Kids scrambled for candy, spectators enjoyed beautiful weather and a variety of entries made their way through downtown Wapato on Monday morning for the Wapato Harvest Festival parade.
The parade began with a color guard marching to a steady drum beat as veterans in the Yakama Nation Warriors Association were honored.
A steady stream of Wapato High School sports teams, the WHS band, beauty pageant winners, classic cars and political candidates followed, all accompanied by the sirens, flashing lights and friendly waves of first responders.
The parade began at Wapato High School before proceeding up South Wapato Avenue from Ninth to Third streets.
— Joel Donofrio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.