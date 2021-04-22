Contact Mike Siebol

If you know a relative loaned an object or objects from 1950 to 1966 to the Yakima Valley Museum or its predecessor, Mike Siebol wants to hear from you.

That also goes for the artists who loaned 34 pieces of art to the Allied Arts of the Yakima Valley organization before it disbanded in 2016.

Email Siebol at mike@yvmuseum.org or call 509-248-0747.

Objects and artwork will be returned or may be donated to the museum. The artists with pieces loaned to Allied Arts are: