The Yakima Valley Museum will reopen April 15 after closing a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will reopen with normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is at 2015 Tieton Drive.
The museum will operate at 50% capacity as per Phase 3 guidelines. All staff and guests will wear face masks, except for children under 2 years old. Masks will be available free for those who need one. The museum has installed social distancing signs and hand-sanitizing stations and is following enhanced cleaning protocols, officials said.
When the museum closed, new exhibits were set to open, including Women’s Suffrage in Washington in the Great Hall, Divergent Voices/Common Ground in the Hislop Gallery and Carolyn Schactler Couture in the Gilbert Family Gallery. Those exhibits will be ready, according to a news release.
Other changes including a renovated agriculture exhibit, bilingual text panels across the museum, interactive video kiosks in the Mammoth Exhibit and Cabinet of Curiosities, and an updated pharmacy exhibit. The bees will be back as well.
The Soda Fountain and Children’s Underground are closed. Rental of museum facilities is available with reduced capacity. Call 509-248-0747 or visit www.yvmuseum.org.