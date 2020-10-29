The Yakima Valley Museum’s 14th annual “Red into Black” gala raised more than $230,000.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the gala — the core of the museum’s annual fundraising events — had to go virtual. That left staff members initially anxious about turnout.
Susan Duffin, director of development and board relations, said the hundreds of thousands of dollars of support that came pouring in left staff feeling “blown out of the water.”
“We are sending our heartfelt thanks to our donors and community for their support of our 2020 Red into Black Virtual Gala,” the museum posted on its Facebook page following the event. “We are so grateful that you have stood by us in these difficult times.”
Staff set a goal of $100,000. But at more than $230,000, this year’s event was the museum’s most successful “Red into Black.”
Duffin said the fundraiser will allow the museum to pay salaries and expand programming.
“It was heartwarming to know our supporters are out there,” she said. “The funds will go to helping us dig ourselves out of the COVID shortfall of income and also moving forward with our mission and programming.”
The event included a video featuring restaurateur John Gasperetti showing how to mix cocktails, followed by a sneak peak at renovations and new exhibits in the works at the museum. Donors who contributed $250 or more also received a “thank-you” bag including wine from Gilbert Cellars and other treats, Duffin said.