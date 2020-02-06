For Release: Immediate 02/05/2020 For more information, press only: Peter Arnold 509-248-0747 peter@yvmuseum.org

Yakima Museum launches annual William O. Douglas Award Environmental leader Sally Jewell to be honored as first William O. Douglas Awardee

Yakima— 02/05/2020 — The Yakima Valley Museum has created a new award named for one of the Northwest’s most accomplished and important individuals, Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas. Sally Jewell, the former US Secretary of the Interior from 2013 to 2017, will be honored as the first awardee at a banquet to be held in Yakima on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Justice Douglas made extraordinary advances in honoring the Bill of Rights, in advancing due process and equal protection of the law, in promoting conservation and protection of our Earth, in understanding cultures abroad and at home, and in preserving Native American and Yakima Valley history and culture. The William O. Douglas Award recognizes an individual who, in their own way, has made extraordinary advances to one or more of these causes, and has thus carried on his legacy and the values he espoused.

One of his most enduring legacies was his successful public and private advocacy for environmental causes. Jewell’s lifetime commitment to championing the importance of science to better understand the earth’s systems, encouraging the sustainable use of water in the West and long-term conservation of the nation’s irreplaceable natural, cultural and historic treasures, more than qualifies her for this award.

“We are delighted to launch this annual award and to honor Sally Jewell, whose impressive career represents many of the values of William O. Douglas,” said Peter Arnold, director of the Yakima Valley Museum. “Justice Douglas grew up in the city and surrounding mountains of the Yakima Valley, which he called his ‘Shangri-La.’ As a major repository of his papers and memorabilia, the museum created this award to extend our role in telling his story, celebrate individuals who represent the Douglas ideals, and continue the conversation on how he remains a vital voice on issues we face today.”

In accepting the award, Jewell said, “I would be happy to accept the award in honor of Justice Douglas. It is great to know that the museum is the steward of his papers, so close to the wilderness that bears his name, and in close proximity to the Yakama Nation.” Sally Jewell is the currently the Interim Chief Executive Officer for The Nature Conservancy.

The Douglas Award will be the highlight of multiple events honoring the Douglas legacy, including a keynote by a major individual in the legal community and cash awards to students who write essays examining the legacy. Those elements will be announced in the coming weeks. Event details and information on tickets and sponsor opportunities can be found at https://www.yvmuseum.org/william-o-douglas-award

Sally Jewell was U.S. Secretary of the Interior from 2013 to 2017. During her tenure, she was recognized for using a science-based, landscape-level, collaborative approach to natural resources management. She demonstrated a commitment to connecting people to nature, particularly youth, with efforts to encourage tens of millions of young people to play, learn, serve and work on public lands.

Jewell was previously President and CEO of REI, a $2.6 billion retailer dedicated to facilitating outdoor adventures. Earlier in her career, she served for 19 years in commercial banking across a wide range of industries and began her career as an engineer in the energy sector. She has been active in governance and board leadership for corporations and nonprofit organizations, including serving as a Regent of the University of Washington where she is currently a Distinguished Fellow in the College of the Environment.

A prestigious award Committee, working with the museum, selected Jewell as the first awardee.

The committee is chaired by Cathy Douglas Stone, William O. Douglas’s widow. Others include Judge Margaret McKeown of the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, Justice Debra L. Stephens Chief Justice of the Washington Supreme Court, Attorney and Adjunct Professor, Thomas Klitgaard who together with Federal District Judge, William Alsup and Professor Scott Powe, comprise three of Justice Douglas’ many clerks at the Supreme Court. Justice Douglas’ granddaughter, Karen Wells and Richard Wiehl a former US District Attorney are also committee members.

