Sally Jewell, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior from 2013 to 2017, will be honored Saturday as the first recipient of a new award named for Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas.
Jewell will receive the award, created by the Yakima Valley Museum, during a banquet at 7 p.m. at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St. Tickets and sponsor opportunities are available through the museum's website.
Douglas made extraordinary advances in honoring the Bill of Rights, in due process and equal protection of the law, in promoting conservation and protection of the Earth, in understanding cultures abroad and at home, and in preserving Native American and Yakima Valley history and culture, a news release from the museum noted.
The award recognizes an individual who has made extraordinary advances to one or more of these causes, according to the release.
One of Douglas' most enduring legacies was his successful public and private advocacy for environmental causes. Jewell’s lifetime commitment to championing the importance of science to better understand the Earth’s systems, encouraging the sustainable use of water in the West and long-term conservation of the nation’s irreplaceable natural, cultural and historic treasures qualified her for the award, according to the museum.
"We are delighted to launch this annual award and to honor Sally Jewell, whose impressive career represents many of the values of William O. Douglas," said Peter Arnold, museum director. "Justice Douglas grew up in the city and surrounding mountains of the Yakima Valley, which he called his 'Shangri-La.'
"As a major repository of his papers and memorabilia, the museum created this award to extend our role in telling his story, celebrate individuals who represent the Douglas ideals, and continue the conversation on how he remains a vital voice on issues we face today."
The Douglas Award will include a keynote address by Judge M. Margaret McKeown of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 9th District. Cash awards will be given to students who write essays on topics associated with Douglas.
In accepting the award, Jewell said, “I would be happy to accept the award in honor of Justice Douglas. It is great to know that the museum is the steward of his papers, so close to the wilderness that bears his name, and in close proximity to the Yakama Nation.”
An award committee working with the museum chose Jewell for the honor. The committee is chaired by Cathy Douglas Stone, William O. Douglas’s widow.
Others include McKeown; Justice Debra L. Stephens, chief justice of the Washington Supreme Court; and Federal District Judge William Alsup, who was among Douglas’ many clerks at the Supreme Court. Another committee member, Scott Powe, a law professor at the University of Texas, also clerked for Douglas.
Douglas’ granddaughter, Karen Wells, and Richard Wiehl, a former U.S. district attorney, are also committee members.
During Jewell's tenure as U.S. Secretary of the Interior, she was recognized for using a science-based, collaborative approach to natural resource management, according to the news release. Jewell demonstrated a commitment to connecting people to nature, particularly youth, with efforts to encourage people to play, learn, serve and work on public lands.
Jewell was previously president and CEO of REI. Earlier in her career, she served for 19 years in commercial banking across a wide range of industries and began her career as an engineer in the energy sector. She has been active in governance and board leadership for corporations and nonprofit organizations, including serving as a regent of the University of Washington, where she is a Distinguished Fellow in the College of the Environment.
