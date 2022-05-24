A traditional weaving event taking place Thursday at the Yakima Valley Museum will feature a special viewing of the museum’s Shap’takay (Indian Suitcase) collection.
Weave With Us, a Yakama Nation Behavioral Health Services program, takes place at the museum from 3 to 5 p.m. on the last Thursday of every month this summer. Along with this Thursday, Weave With Us gatherings are planned in the museum’s Centennial Banquet Hall on June 30, July 28 and Aug. 25. The museum is at 2105 Tieton Drive in Yakima.
Weave With Us events are free and open to anyone who wants to learn about weaving wa’paas or work on their own projects. Wa’paas are bags used for gathering traditional foods of the Yakama Nation and other tribal citizens in the Pacific Northwest and feature a loop so they can be carried on a belt.
Materials to make wa’paas will be available, and participants may bring their own materials. There is a limit of 30 participants. Contact Chestina Dominguez at Chestina_Dominguez@yakama.com or 509-830-9052 with questions.
The museum’s Shap’takay collection is part of nearly 3,000 Native American artifacts. Those on display include baskets, beadwork, parfleches and horse gear made by Yakama, Klickitat and Nez Perce people, according to an online summary of its collections.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Along with the viewing of the Shap’takay collection, participants may make their own Shap’takay out of construction paper “and start a conversation about how to fill it with good medicine,” an online flyer says.
Behavioral Health also hosts Wa’paas Wednesday gatherings from 3 to 5 p.m. every week on Zoom, with occasional in-person events at its home building at 511 S. Elm St. in Toppenish. Some have also taken place at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center. Follow the Behavioral Health Facebook page for updates and information.
Begun as virtual weekly gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic to connect those wanting to connect and weave traditional Yakama wa’paas baskets, Wa’paas Wednesday events are also open to the public.
