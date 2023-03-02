Yakima Valley Museum Executive Director Peter Arnold will retire this year, once a suitable replacement is found.
The museum’s board of trustees formed a committee to look for Arnold’s replacement. It expects to have its new director by this summer, according to a museum press release.
Arnold took over the executive director position in 2017. During his tenure, he helped raise money for three new exhibits. The exhibits covered Eastern Washington’s flora and fauna during the Pleistocene, outfits created by award-winning designer Carolyn Schactler and innovators in mountain climbing during the mid-20th century.
Board of trustees President Nancy Kenmotsu praised Arnold’s work in the release.
“Peter has taken the museum to a new level,” Kenmostsu said in the release. “He has enhanced existing exhibits, particularly in the agricultural area, installed new exhibits, incorporated bilingual components to text and videos, improved infrastructure, increased donor giving, and energized the membership.”
