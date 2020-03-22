YAKIMA, Wash. — A new essay contest for high school and college students in honor of Justice William O. Douglas will feature cash prizes and an invitation to a fall banquet and award ceremony.
Six cash prizes will be awarded to college and high school students whose writing best explores aspects of the legacy of Douglas, the longest serving justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. Winners will also be invited to the William O. Douglas banquet in Yakima on Oct. 3, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Museum.
Sally Jewell, former Interior Department Secretary and environmental leader, will be the first recipient of the annual William O. Douglas Award to be presented by the museum, which is holding the banquet and the essay contest.
Prizes in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to the two first-place winners; $750 for second place essays; and $500 for third-place essays. The deadline for entries is July 1.
The college prize is offered to students at Whitman College, Central Washington University, Douglas Honors College, Heritage University, Pacific Northwest University and Yakima Valley College.
The high school prize is offered to students in grades nine through 12 attending public, private, parochial or home schools in Educational Service District 105 of Central Washington.
Students must have a nominating teacher or professor involved in the application. Students will be asked to write an essay of 800 to 1,000 words. Find complete contest details, including contest policies and requirements, at https://www.yvmuseum.org/william-o-douglas-award-essay.