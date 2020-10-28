Those in the mood for a movie this weekend will now have several places to go.
Grand Cinemas Yakima Valley in Sunnyside will open this weekend. The movie theater will offer a mix of classic Halloween and horror films and new releases that include "Halloween" and "The War with Grandpa."
The theater will be open Friday through Sunday and Tuesday, said Daniel Fredrickson, district manager for Hallett Cinemas, the parent company of Grand Cinemas.
“We’re going to start with those days and see how many people and go from there,” he said. “We plan eventually to go back to opening every day of the week.”
Grand Cinemas, along with other theaters in Yakima County, were forced to close for several months during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were able to reopen after Yakima County advanced to Phase 2 of the state's Safe Start plan Oct. 13. In phase 2, movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity.
Fredrickson said moviegoers would encounter several changes that will add to the time it takes to get to their seats. He said the theater hired more employers to enforce safety measures, such as social distancing and frequent sanitization.
“It’s like opening a new theater for the first time,” he said.
Orion Cinema in downtown Yakima reopened Friday, offering a mix of older Halloween and horror-themed movies and new releases. Among the films playing are "Hocus Pocus" and "The New Mutants."
Parent company Yakima Theaters has been operating Mickey’s Pub, the restaurant inside the movie theater, for several weeks, making it possible to open Orion Cinema sooner.
As of Tuesday, Yakima Theaters had not announced reopening dates for its two other movie theaters Yakima Cinema in Yakima and The Majestic in Union Gap.