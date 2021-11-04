Yakima Valley Memorial is hiring four additional oncologists to expand access to cancer care in Central Washington, the hospital said in a news release Thursday.
Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Yakima County, but early detection and treatment can improve patient outcomes, the release said.
Memorial partnered with the MultiCare Health System, an organization that operates hospitals and clinics across Washington, to hire the oncologists.
“Memorial is committed to making every patient’s journey with cancer as successful as possible,” Memorial President and CEO Carole Peet said in the release.
Memorial currently offers inpatient cancer care and runs a local outpatient cancer center called North Star Lodge, where patients can access medical oncology, radiation oncology, genetic counseling, clinical trials and other services. It was not immediately clear where the new oncologists would be based, but their services will be available in the Yakima Valley.
Memorial and MultiCare will share leadership of the oncology team, the release said.
“We are excited to partner with MultiCare Health System for the recruitment and leadership of additional medical oncologists to ensure improved access to local care for our community,” Peet said.
MultiCare has a relationship with Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima and earlier this year pledged $8 million to support health education in medically underserved communities.
“We are honored to work with Yakima Valley Memorial to ensure that patients and their families in Central Washington have access to high quality care close to home,” MultiCare President and CEO Bill Robertson said in the release.
