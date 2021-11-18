Two specialty clinics associated with Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital will offer their services in new locations, and Astria Sunnyside Hospital has been recognized for its work in providing cornea donations.
Yakima Lung and Asthma’s clinic at 303 Holton Ave. has moved to a new location and will be part of the newly named Yakima Valley Memorial Heart, Lung and Vascular clinic at 406 S. 30th Ave.
Yakima Vascular Associates is also part of this consolidation, which began on Monday, Nov. 15.
“We hope patients in the Yakima Valley will find this consolidation of heart, lung and vascular services into one central location helpful,” said Carole Peet, Yakima Valley Memorial CEO. “Our goal is to make it as convenient as possible for patients to achieve good health.”
The new location offers a large patient parking lot, proximity to Memorial’s acute-care hospital, and the region’s most advanced cardiac care, Peet said.
Lung and asthma services will be located on the building’s first floor.
Patients will continue to see their providers from the Yakima Lung and Asthma and Yakima Vascular Associates clinics. The Lung and Asthma clinic phone number remains the same: 509-575-7653.
Endoscopy changes
Yakima Valley Memorial officials also announced the closure of the ambulatory endoscopy clinic at Yakima Gastroenterology Associates at 3909 Creekside Loop in Yakima.
The clinic, which has served patients for many years, closed during the height of the COVID-19 delta variant surge this summer as its staff was redeployed to the hospital, Memorial spokeswoman Bridget Turrell said in a news release.
During that time, upper endoscopies and colonoscopies were moved to the hospital where they could be supported by operating room staff.
Memorial officials decided to continue performing these procedures at the hospital, Turrell said, while modifying the Ridgeview Ambulatory Surgery Center at 2500 Racquet Lane to take on some of these cases in early 2022.
While the ambulatory endoscopy clinic has closed, Yakima Gastroenterology Associates remains open and patients will continue to see their regular gastroenterologists at the Creekside Loop location.
Cornea donations
Astria Sunnyside Hospital recently received recognition from SightLife, a nonprofit eye donor organization, for its efforts to provide two cornea donations to patients in need of corneal transplants.
“Organ, eye or tissue donation is a sacred and significant responsibility for healthcare organizations and providers to offer during critical moments in the lives of donors’ families and donor recipients,” said Brian Gibbons, Astria Health CEO, in a news release.
Both Gibbons and Sarah Gillespie of SightLife’s regional office in Spokane noted that Astria Sunnyside and SightLife have worked together since 1969. SightLife is the only accredited Eye Bank Association of America organization in Washington state.
“Unlike organ donation, there is no waiting list for a cornea transplant in the U.S.,” Gillespie said. “There is a constant need, however, and SightLife and other USA Eye Banks can fulfill it.”
She noted there are more than 12 million people worldwide who are waiting for a corneal transplant, many of them in developing countries with limited health care access.
For more information, visit www.sightlife.org.
