Yakima Valley’s first baby arrived early Sunday morning at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

MaiLynn Mae Marquez was born at 1:51 a.m. She is the daughter of Jerry Marquez and Amber Contreras of Yakima, according to hospital staff.

MaiLynn, named for her maternal grandmother who died shortly before Amber got pregnant, weighed in at 6 pounds, 1 ounce. Her arrival followed five hours of labor, according to the hospital.

She joins three siblings, Audri, 9; Meilani, 8; and Cyruz, 3. She also has two stepbrothers, Andrew J., 19, and Jerry Jr., 16. They are thrilled to have a baby sister, according to a hospital news release.

Marquez said he will make sure his daughter sees the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop every year, the release said.

Attempts by the Yakima Herald-Republic to contact Contreras were not successful, as calls were not returned by deadline.

Astria Sunnyside Hospital reported its first baby of the year was born at 9:03 a.m. Julian Juaquin Cazares is the child of Maria Cazares.

