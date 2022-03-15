After seeing improved COVID-19 metrics in the community, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital updated its visitor policy Tuesday to allow more visitors in many areas of the hospital.
“Our commitment has always been to providing high-quality care to our community, so this is good news for everyone because having a support network is extremely important to the overall health of our patients,” Memorial CEO Carole Peet said in the news release.
The exact number of visitors varies by location and department, but care partners, including parents and guardians of patients, are welcome 24 hours a day in most areas, spokesperson Bridget Turrell said in a news release. The full visitor policy is available at www.yakimamemorial.org/patients-visitors/visitor-policy.
Visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Masks are still required and visitors will be screened at entry, the news release said.
The changes were made after considering guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local metrics such as COVID-19 hospitalizations and the community positivity rate, according to the release. Yakima County’s positivity rate is below 10%, and there are fewer COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout the county, it said.
Yakima County’s COVID-19 community level was low as of Thursday, according to the CDC’s map. There were six COVID-19 hospitalizations in Yakima County Monday, according to the Yakima Health District.
“We will continue to monitor the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19, the community positivity rate and other variables, as well as adhere to advice from the CDC to inform our policies and decisions,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marty Brueggemann said in the release.