Yakima Valley Memorial’s Zillah Family Medicine clinic will be closing Nov. 22.
The clinic’s closure is a result of a combination of staffing shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors, according to a news release from Yakima Valley Memorial.
Dr. Jonathan Davenport, the clinic’s sole doctor, will transfer his practice to Memorial’s Pacific Crest Family Medicine clinic in Yakima, and his Zillah patients are encouraged to go there, the release said. Davenport, the release said, will expand his schedule on certain days to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate the extra drive time and schedule adjustments his patients will need to make, the release said.
Patients who have appointments on either Nov. 23 or 24 are asked to keep the appointment but go to the Yakima clinic instead.
