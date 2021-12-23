YAKIMA – Yakima Valley Memorial has updated its visitor policy as COVID-19 cases and the community's positive test rate have dropped.
One masked visitor (age 12 or older) at a time will be allowed to visit a patient, in accordance with national, state and local health guidelines, the hospital announced Thursday.
“With thoughtful consideration of the needs of patients and families during the holiday season, Memorial has revised its visitor policy at our acute-care hospital,” hospital officials said in a statement. “The benefits of family engagement in patient care are clear. Families provide an essential source of emotional support, which has positive effects on physiological and psychological outcomes.”
Visitors must show picture ID and proof of full vaccination, or picture ID and proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours.
The policy took effect earlier this week, but could be revised again due to changes in community positivity rates in Yakima County or an increase in the hospital’s COVID patient count.
The hospital limited visitors late this summer as COVID-19 cases increased.
Acceptable vaccine documentation (validated with photo identification) is a vaccination card, a photo of a vaccination card, a printed copy of a vaccine record from a health care provider, or a digital vaccine record from an app.
An acceptable negative COVID-19 test result (validated with photo identification) also is allowed. The test result must have the individual’s name, the negative result and date of test (within 72 hours of the hospital visit). Rapid tests are not acceptable.
Acceptable vaccinations are at least two doses of Moderna/Pfizer-BioNTech or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The second Moderna/Pfizer-BioNTech dose or first Johnson & Johnson dose must be received at least 14 days prior to the hospital visit.
For more details on the policy, exemptions and acceptable vaccine documentation, visit yakimamemorial.org.