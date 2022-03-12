Today is the day: Masks are no longer required in Washington state.
With COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations declining, the governors of Washington, Oregon and California lifted mask mandates effective Saturday, March 12. They are no longer required inside schools, restaurants, gyms, grocery stores and retail locations.
People still need to wear them in medical, long-term care and corrections facilities. Private business and government offices can still ask people to wear masks at their discretion, and individuals can continue to wear them if they want. All Yakima County K-12 school districts have said they will go mask optional. Yakima Valley College will end its campus-wide indoor masking requirement on March 20.
The city of Yakima is lifting mask requirements in its buildings, but reminded people of an updated federal order that covers Yakima Transit and the Yakima Airport.
Yakima Transit employees and passengers must wear masks/face coverings while riding a bus or using Dial-A-Ride services until April 18, per the federal Transportation Security Administration’s mandate. The same applies on airplanes.
Dr. Marty Brueggemann, chief medical officer for Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, said the metrics in the community and low positivity rates at testing sites — which are seeing a 10% positivity rate, he said — leave him feeling comfortable about the end of the mask mandate.
He said masks in health care settings won’t be going away any time soon, but as the general mandate ends, he’ll take some liberties with wearing a mask in other public settings.
“I’m also going to try and manage my risk, and if I’m going to go into a tight place with a lot of other people, I’m going to think twice about that, especially if there’s still some activity in the community,” Brueggemann said.
He said he will respect any business or individual request to continue masking.
“There are some people at higher risk for problems, and they’re going to want people to continue to mask when we’re around them,” Brueggemann said, “and I think it’s important for us to honor those requests
Selah residents Robert and Catherine Page were wearing masks Friday at the Central Washington Home and Garden show at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
“Oh yes, definitely, we’ll still be wearing masks. We’ve stayed healthy through the pandemic so far. I want to keep staying healthy and honestly, I don’t want to bring it to my wife,” Robert Page said.
Catherine Page said they will continue to evaluate their risk in public. Masks and other measures aren’t affecting their ability to do what they want, she said.
“We’re going to continue doing the same thing. We came today because we knew that it was maybe a lower turnout time. Better than Saturday or Sunday. We’ll just continue to try to go to events that we’re interested in during the off or slow hours and still try to be safe about it,” she said.
The crowd on Friday included people wearing masks and some without them. Kailey Gutierrez and Brittanie Vaughn, both from Yakima, were working at the home and garden show Friday without masks.
Gutierrez said she is absolutely ready for the mandate to be lifted. She and Vaughn have no plans to wear them any more.
“I don’t see any today, now,” said Vaughn while gesturing to the crowd in the SunDome.
The mask mandate being lifted is overdue, Gutierrez said. Vaughn nodded in agreement.
Herald-Republic reporter Kate Smith contributed to this story.