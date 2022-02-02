Yakima Valley long-term care providers focus on morale as pandemic drags on

The 100th birthday party that Wallace Van Eaton enjoyed recently was small but significant. Not only was he celebrating a century of life, but Van Eaton also got to catch up with several close family members in person at a luncheon.
Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, it wouldn’t have happened. Van Eaton lives at Blossom Place, an assisted living facility on Nob Hill in west Yakima. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have faced multiple challenges in navigating the pandemic and were among the hardest hit before vaccines and boosters became widely available. Most of the time, even close relatives couldn’t come inside to visit, which compounded concern for their loved one’s physical, emotional and mental health.
Despite vaccines and boosters, limited entry and personal protective equipment, COVID-19 cases continue at some nursing homes and assisted living facilities due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. The surge is impacting staffing levels at many health care facilities and hospitals, which prompted Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to announce additional support in January.
Like other workplaces, many long-term care providers face staffing shortages, which affects their ability to admit people discharged from acute care hospitals.
Inslee announced efforts to expand agency direct care staffing and dedicate staff to provide care in nursing homes. That would increase the capacity to admit patients from the hospital who no longer need hospital level of care, officials said.
Blossom Place residents and staff have been impacted by the omicron variant, but not severely, said Executive Director Sherri Undercoffler. In fact, no resident had a case of COVID-19 until omicron, she said. One single resident “who had zero symptoms” and several staffers have tested positive amid the omicron surge, she said.
Staffers who test positive stay home, she said, and lockdown efforts are implemented along with regular safety efforts such as residents social distancing and wearing masks when outside their rooms.
“Honestly we are super-blessed with an amazing staff and we’ve not lost staff. We’re fully staffed at this point,” Undercoffler said. “They’re all very careful. ... and our company has been really good about providing us with the supplies that we’ve needed.
“In the grand scheme of things, we are relatively healthy here,” she added.
How access has changed
Early in the pandemic, most assisted living facilities and nursing homes completely locked down. Knowing the importance of social interaction, administrators and executive directors got creative.
Staff tried to keep families connected with visits online, outdoors and at windows, but most if any outside contact was limited to compassionate care visits. In March 2021, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued updated guidance for nursing homes to safely expand in-person visits. The guidance came in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Visitation at long-term care and nursing home facilities resumed as spring arrived, offering more opportunities. Improving COVID-19 statistics led to small steps toward normalcy until the delta and omicron variants, prompting renewed caution and safety efforts.
The isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult for long-term care center residents. No one wants to return to such extreme efforts, though the safety of older and vulnerable adults such as Van Eaton remains paramount.
Blossom Place has 43 residents, Undercoffler said. Before the pandemic, the complex hosted large annual holiday gatherings of residents and their families. The Christmas party in 2019 included more than 150 people, she said.
For gatherings such as Van Eaton’s birthday luncheon, Blossom Place limits the number of guests to no more than six, and they meet in a separate room, apart from other residents. It means a lot for those who can gather that way.
“It’s so nice to have families and visitors here. That makes things more enjoyable for everyone, if families can be here and enjoy getting together,” Undercoffler said.
Terry Kraft of Tacoma, who joined other relatives at her dad’s 100th birthday luncheon, was pleased with how everything turned out. She asked others to email birthday cards for her dad to her and took them all to him, and had a special sign made. The smaller room made the get-together even more personal, while ensuring safety.
“It was great. To top it all over, he even wore a red, white and blue shirt,” she said. “It was about an hour. It was enough for him to feel like he got his party,” she said.
Home health care challenges, support
Social isolation has happened with older adults in all settings, said Lori Brown, executive director of the Southeast Washington Aging and Long Term Care Council of Governments. “It’s always been there, unfortunately, but it’s been exacerbated by the pandemic,” she said.
“It’s always a balance finding that sweet spot keeping vulnerable adults safe from COVID-19 and also meeting some of their social needs,” Brown said. “It’s really complex, always balancing that need for social contact ... and weighing that against the health and safety of vulnerable folks.”
Southeast Washington Aging and Long Term Care is a community-based organization that handles a variety of home and community services across the region. It covers eight counties and has 5,000 clients in its planning and service area who receive Medicaid personal care services in their home as an alternative to a skilled nursing facility, assisted living or adult family home.
“Long-term care is largely funded by Medicaid, but two-thirds of the people receiving long-term care are receiving it in their home,” Brown said. “In homes we haven’t seen as great numbers of deaths or sickness with COVID illnesses. I think that’s by virtue of the fact that it’s a contained environment.”
Earlier challenges concerning an adequate supply of personal protective equipment such as masks have lessened, even with officials encouraging mask upgrades. “The state has done a really good job in fitting people for N95 masks and getting masks out to those providers and making recommendations for them,” Brown said.
On the other hand, the worker shortage has impacted the number of case managers and home health care providers. Many are women, and if they have children and have child care issues, that impacts them. It’s a domino effect, Brown said. Also, some closer to retirement age have chosen to retire amid the many challenges of the pandemic.
A significant number of younger people are getting COVID-19, but older people are still dying of COVID-19 in disproportionate numbers, Brown said. The organization has reached out to clients over the course of the pandemic and encouraged them to get vaccinations and boosters and help set up appointments, she said.
Before the pandemic, Southeast Washington Aging and Long Term Care had annual campaigns encouraging flu shots. The flu is also very dangerous, especially to people who are immune-compromised, Brown said.
The hope is that “someday the pandemic will end and it might be endemic, much like the flu is now, where people get regular boosters and especially vulnerable people like we work with,” she said.
