Yakima Valley Libraries will soon offer curbside pickup for library patrons.
Krystal Corbray, the marketing and programming librarian, said the libraries have received approval from the Yakima Health District for curbside pickup, provided they meet COVID-19 precautions.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s “Safe Start” plan. Library curbside services aren’t allowed until Phase 2.
But Lilian Bravo, with the Yakima Health District, said multiple people sent in comments that they want their libraries to reopen.
A health district news release noted that Yakima County residents have been doing a good job following recommendations, as seen in declining daily case counts, a decrease in the percent of positive tests and lower hospitalization numbers.
So the health district worked with the libraries on a plan to add curbside services to the county’s “Roadmap to Recovery.” The state Department of Health then approved the plan, so long as the library system meets all the Phase 2 reopening guidelines.
Library staff will have to maintain 6 feet of distance between themselves and library patrons during all interactions, wear cloth facial coverings and increase sanitation.
The guidelines also note curbside drop-offs will need to remain contactless, with patrons recommended to remain in their cars while staff deliver the requested materials. Items returned to the library must be sealed, stored and quarantined for at least 24 hours before they can be recirculated.
Kim Hixson, executive director of Yakima Valley Libraries, said she was pleased by the news and grateful for the support of those who advocated on behalf of the library.
“Our management team is already working to finalize requirements necessary for us to begin providing curbside service,” she said.
Staff were finalizing paperwork for the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce on Monday, which is part of the reopening process. Corbray said more details will be available in the coming days.
Due dates for library items have been extended through Aug. 31. People are asked to hold on to library materials for now. The library won't suspend accounts or charge people for late items.