A new bookmobile is coming to Yakima County and it's visually stunning, topping even the groovy orange and yellow 1970s minivan version.
Yakima Valley Libraries is relaunching its bookmobile service this month. The new bookmobile will debut at events Saturday, June 10, at Miller Park in Yakima and June 17 at South Hill Park in Sunnyside. Both will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a 30-minute program with a ribbon-cutting, bookmobile tours, free family activities and paletas (popsicles).
Along with touring the bookmobile, those attending can admire the custom artwork by Consuelo Soto Murphy that covers it in vibrant color. Soto painted three large canvases highlighting Yakima Valley motifs that honor diversity in culture and ecology, according to a news release.
The event Saturday will be the first time the public will be able to admire Soto's artwork on the converted 2016 29-foot Thor A.C.E. recreational vehicle. Other than any quick trips this week for final adjustments, only Soto and certain library administrators and staff have seen the modern bookmobile in all its colorful and tech-friendly glory.
It will be out on its routes soon after. "We want to be on the road June 12," said Sherrie Prentice, technical services and outreach manager for the library system.
The service is returning to Yakima County in modern form. The first bookmobile, a Chevrolet delivery van, began its work in 1941. In 1952, the Yakima Valley Regional Library provided three bookmobiles to serve the city and county. Those bookmobiles outperformed the 12 library branches, including the Carnegie library that stood at the site of the current Yakima Central Library, from 1952-54.
Bookmobile services continued in various forms — including that 1970s minivan — until 1998. Library system administrators and staff decided to re-launch bookmobile service to fill a community need after studying how well the bookmobiles of the past performed.
“Yakima Valley Libraries has long recognized a great need to provide library services to rural and underserved communities. For many residents, particularly children, transportation is a barrier to visiting one of YVL's 16 libraries," Prentice said.
The bookmobile has the capacity to carry up to 3,000 items. Its collection will consist of the same types of materials for all ages found in the library system's community libraries, including books, DVDs, educational kits, Launchpad learning tablets, and museum passes.
Customers will be able to place holds and pick up materials at their regular bookmobile stop, according to the news release. The bookmobile will also provide takeaway crafts and occasional story times at schools, parks, and under-served neighborhoods throughout Yakima County.
Amenities include a height-adjustable computer workstation, a printer, Wi-Fi service, a wheelchair lift to make the vehicle accessible and two awnings for shaded outside service and programs. The former RV converted by Mission Mobile is equipped with an inverter-charger battery system with a back-up generator to power the technology and warm/cool the vehicle even when it isn't running.
A schedule of times and locations hasn't been set yet, but the bookmobile will be out on the road every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Prentice said. "We're in contact with child care centers. We'll be going to Union Gap until their library is built."
Francisco Garcia-Ortiz, public library services director, said the bookmobile will go to communities across Yakima County where access to a physical library may not be possible.
"This is particularly true for families where both parents are working," he said. "These children are often left out of easy access to library resources, something that can be fixed by having our bookmobile visit them where they are."
