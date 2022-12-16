Consider it an early Christmas present: Yakima Valley Libraries will end overdue fines starting Jan. 1.
The move benefits library visitors and staff at the 16 community libraries in Yakima County, library officials said. Most importantly, the decision to "go fine-free" removes a punitive barrier to access, with the added goal of re-engaging lapsed library users.
The library system is eliminating overdue fines at its community libraries beginning Jan. 1. That's effective for all of its locations though one, the White Swan Community Library, has been closed since late March 2022. The Grandview Library is separate from Yakima Valley Libraries so isn't impacted by the change.
Along with no longer charging late fines for overdue library materials in the new year, all existing overdue fines will be removed from patron accounts in the coming weeks, according to a news release.
All library materials will still have due dates and borrowers are expected to return materials in a timely manner and in good condition. But the decision by the library system's board of trustees in late October aligns with the district's mission to provide “free, open and full access to a vast array of information and ideas,” the release said.
"We want to make sure that overdue fines are no longer a reason for residents to stop using their community libraries, which, unfortunately, has been the case in the past,” said library system executive director Candelaria Mendoza.
Under the library system's current circulation policy, patrons are charged $0.10 per item per day in overdue fines. Once an account has accrued more than $10 in fines, borrowing privileges are blocked.
Research has shown these fines aren't effective in encouraging patrons to return library materials on time. Overdue fines can quickly add up on a borrower’s account, becoming a barrier to library use that disproportionately impacts low-income patrons.
Another reason for the removal of overdue fines came after internal research by the library system's administration and management teams, Mendoza said.
“We discovered that in many cases we use more library resources, in terms of staff time, to process the overdue fines than we bring in as revenue by collecting the fines,” she said.
Patrons are still accountable for the library materials they borrow. If an item is more than 14 days overdue, borrowing privileges will be blocked until the item is returned. And once an item is 28 days overdue, the replacement cost for the item will be charged to the patron’s account, though this fee will be waived if the item is returned in good condition.
Replacement fees will still be charged for damaged library materials.
Many libraries are eliminating their fines, according to an interactive map published by the Urban Libraries Council. Visit https://www.yvl.org/fine-free-faqs/ for more information about the library system's decision to go fine-free.
