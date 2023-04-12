Yakima Valley residents who are served or live in a city served by a Yakima Valley Libraries branch are invited to participate in a community survey.
The survey launched this week will be available for at least eight weeks, in both English and Spanish, in person at each of the 16 library locations and online at www.yvl.org. It is open to residents 18 and older, and all who complete the survey can enter into a drawing for an iPad.
Survey results will help guide Yakima Valley Libraries’ new strategic plan, executive director Candelaria Mendoza stated in a news release.
“The ideas and opinions of our community members are vital to developing our programs and services at Yakima Valley Libraries,” Mendoza stated. “We’re asking our community members to offer feedback about their experiences at our locations, what services they enjoy or dislike, and how we can provide more relevant and necessary materials for their learning and growth.”
The survey asks respondents to rate the importance of various aspects of library service: cultural diversity, educational opportunities, career programs, social connections and access to resources.
“We serve individuals and families from diverse backgrounds. We want to represent their unique voices and stories and give them a platform to share their experiences,” Mendoza said. “We invite everyone to take the survey and let us know how we can better serve them.”
To prepare for the survey, YVL held nine focus groups, in both Spanish and English, with residents and organizations across the Yakima Valley, noted Francisco Garcia-Ortiz, public library services director.
“We listened to a diverse group of people, who identified some real strengths, such as our many libraries in rural areas and early literacy programs,” Garcia-Ortiz said. “But we also heard concerns about information availability, particularly for those in unserved, underserved, or historically marginalized communities.
“There is also a growing concern for our youth and giving them the resources they need for success. These are just a few of the challenges that the survey will help us better understand and plan for,” he added.
Yakima Valley Libraries officials will use the results to ensure the library district continues providing valuable services to taxpayers and its communities as a whole, Mendoza said.
