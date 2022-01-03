Yakima Valley Libraries director to retire in March

Kim Hixson, executive director of Yakima Valley Libraries for the past decade, will retire from her position at the end of March, according to a news release Monday.
“While this will be a significant change, I leave without a single doubt that Yakima Valley Libraries will continue to be a valued and vital community resource for years to come,” she said in the release.
Hixson has been with Yakima Valley Libraries for 18 years. She took on the role of executive director for the library district in 2011 after spending three years as interim director.
During her time as director, Hixson oversaw updates and renovations to the library buildings in downtown Yakima and Sunnyside, as well as the construction of a new local branch library in West Valley, the release said.
She also created a team of managing librarians who oversee the community libraries and other services, according to the release.
The board of trustees soon will begin a search for a new director, according to the release.
The board has not chosen an interim director, but the system has a strong team of people who help run it, president of the Yakima Valley Libraries’ board of trustees Del Rankin said in an email.
Yakima Valley Libraries operates 16 community libraries in Yakima County and a central library in downtown Yakima.
