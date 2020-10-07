The annual Yakima Valley Libraries customer satisfaction survey is underway, with some of the questions reflecting the unusual nature of 2020.
All 17 of the library system's buildings have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Curbside pickup restarted in late August.
One survey question asks if people have reliable internet access at home. That's become crucial as many people have been working at home and students have been learning at home. Some high-need students in Yakima will return to classrooms next week.
Limits due to COVID-19 won't last forever, though. Another question asks people which of certain library services are most important to them when library buildings reopen. Overall, the survey helps library staff and administrators plan library services and programs for the coming year.
Find the 10-question survey at www.yvl.org/2020survey. It should take about five minutes to finish. Those who provide their name and email address will be entered for a chance to win one of three tablet devices.
The survey is available online and on paper until Oct. 24; request a paper survey through the library system's contact-free pickup service. Paper surveys need to be in the book return of a community library by the end of the day Oct. 24.