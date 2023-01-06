Yakima Valley lawmakers are preparing for the new Washington legislative session that begins Monday in Olympia.
Returning lawmakers Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, and Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, have submitted bills addressing energy and public safety, while newly elected Sen. Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, has signed onto a bill addressing police pursuit. Brand new Rep. Bryan Sandlin, R-Zillah, looks forward to his role working on the state’s budget.
Here’s what to know before the start of the session.
Energy
Several bills prefiled by King set in motion a plan for clean, sustainable energy launched by the Republican lawmaker and colleagues last year.
The legislation takes steps to expand access to hybrid and hydrogen-fueled vehicles. King has been an advocate of electric vehicle alternatives, as well as continuing the use of hydropower in Washington.
Senate Bill 5091 would expand tax incentives for hydrogen fuel cells in Washington. Hydrogen fuel cells use hydrogen to generate electricity.
The incentivized tax rates included in the bill would apply to the research, development, production and sale of the technology, according to the text.
King also recommended an exemption to the sales and use tax for hybrid electric and gasoline vehicles under SB 5092. His bill would not include an exemption for plug-in hybrid vehicles.
“These steps are rational, reasonable and make a reliable grid,” King said in an interview ahead of the session.
King is a ranking member of the labor and commerce and transportation committees.
Police pursuit
Several local lawmakers have signed on to bills that would allow police to engage in a vehicle pursuit if they had “reasonable suspicion” that a crime had been committed.
Mosbrucker and Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, are cosponsors for the House version, HB 1053, while King and Torres support the legislation prefiled for introduction in the Senate, SB 5034.
“I’m trying to make it so that we can apprehend people who commit crime and make sure that we keep the community safe,” Mosbrucker said about her support of the policy.
The texts include an emergency clause, meaning the changes would take effect immediately if signed into law.
A similar bill, one of several bills aimed at adjusting a series of police reform bills enacted in 2021, failed to pass during the 2022 session.
The 2021 legislation required police to have “probable cause,” meaning that police have knowledge that someone was involved in a crime, albeit not to the level of beyond reasonable doubt, before they could chase down a suspect vehicle.
Public safety
Mosbrucker, a ranking member on the House public safety committee, has several other priorities related to public safety, she said in an interview.
Missing and murdered Indigenous people are an ongoing priority, she said, as is supporting victims and survivors.
She is a cosponsor of HB 1028, which would promote a series of victim-centered, trauma-informed responses in the legal system.
The legislation would make changes to the timeline for investigating sexual assault cases, create an advisory group for sexual assault forensic examination, and establish grant programs to support resolution of sexual assault cases, according to the text.
It would also expand training for those working with victims of sexual assault and other gender-based crimes.
“We’ve really worked hard to prioritize (victims’) voices,” she said.
Mosbrucker is also focused on school safety, addiction and mental health, she said. She was appointed to serve on a House committee for health care and mental health.
Other
Sandlin, newly elected in District 15, said he is looking forward to learning the legislative process. He was appointed to appropriations, capital budget, business and education committees.
“I’m really happy with my committee assignments, and I’m looking forward to having an influential position in the process,” he said.
Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, was appointed a ranking Republican member on the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.
He filed bill HB 1032 to identify best practices for electric utilities creating wildfire mitigation plans. The changes help reduce the risk of wildland fires and related losses, according to the text.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.