It’s still election season, but Washington state lawmakers are looking ahead to topics expected to come up in the 2023 legislative session, including policies related to reproductive health and abortion.
At a recent news conference, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a proposed constitutional amendment to preserve access to abortion and the right to contraception and reproductive health care.
Abortion is legal in Washington, and Inslee has previously said he wants the state to be a sanctuary for people seeking abortion care.
“This right needs to be enshrined in the basic foundational document of the state of Washington,” Inslee said at the news conference. “It is the place where we show immutable commitment to our fundamental rights, and the right of a woman to exercise her private right of this most intimate decision is a fundamental right that needs to be protected in the state of Washington Constitution.”
A series of other reproductive health proposals was announced by lawmakers at the Oct. 21 news conference, all of which are expected to be introduced for the 2023 legislative session. A constitutional amendment requires two-thirds approval by the state House of Representatives and Senate before being put to a public vote.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reached out to Yakima Valley lawmakers and legislative candidates to hear their thoughts on the proposed constitutional amendment. Here are their responses, submitted by email.
Sen. Judy Warnick and Reps. Tom Dent and Alex Ybarra in District 13, Rep. Chris Corry in District 14, and Rep. Bruce Chandler and candidate Bryan Sandlin in District 15 did not immediately respond to the request.
District 14
Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima: In November 1970, Washingtonians voted to legalize abortion, resulting in Washington being the first state in our country to legalize abortion by a vote of the people. This is our law today, and it has not changed for 52 years. We do not need to change our state constitution. Gov. Inslee’s proposal is an unnecessary political stunt.
Laurene Contreras, Democratic candidate for House: I would support the amendment due to concerns regarding protection of privacy and continued protection of the mother. I do not agree that the mother should (be) prosecuted and the father is not held to the same standard. I would entertain review of RCW 9.02.120 and 9A.20 as it relates to protections. Until this addresses how a father will be held equally accountable, I do not support banning abortions.
Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: Thank you for the question. Abortion is the most heartbreaking policy issue in my eight-year career, filled with emotion and pain. I pray for both the mother and child in all cases. Without knowing the language or reading the potentially proposed constitutional amendment, it would be irresponsible for me to commit to support or oppose this. I work hard to fully understand the implications of my votes. Would this potential amendment include saving the life of the mother, or abortion at eight months? There are many variations of this issue throughout the nation. Legislators have not had access to what Gov. Inslee proposes for Washington state at this time. The legislative session begins in January 2023. I will be happy to share my thoughts once I can read the documents.
Liz Hallock, candidate for House, no party preference: I wholeheartedly support this amendment. Right now the state of Washington prohibits the use of state resources to aid in the prosecution of individuals in out-of-state abortion “crimes.” A constitutional amendment would prohibit things like extradition. Yakima County has no stated policy that it won’t support places like Idaho in prosecuting Washington residents and those seeking safe haven in Washington. A constitutional amendment would further women’s reproductive rights and keep them safe from bad policy in other states. The bottom line is, Republicans want to define an abortion as something only “promiscuous” women have. This is a health care issue. Women in states where abortion has been made illegal are being forced to travel to deal with miscarriages, fetal anomalies, rape and incest. Or they have to wait until they have sepsis to treat a bad situation. We want anyone who comes to Washington to feel safe to take care of their reproductive health care here. We don’t want some politician looking to make a name for themselves cooperating with other states in prosecuting women who get abortions.
District 15
Nikki Torres of Pasco, Republican candidate for Senate: Washington voters are savvy enough on this issue and the majority has made clear that it supports access to it. In 1970, the people voted to legalize early pregnancy abortions, becoming the first state to legalize abortions. That said, voters should continually evaluate the issue and appropriately instruct their legislators on any changes that may be needed to the current law. A constitutional amendment would restrict the ability of the people and their legislators to effect any such change. People have the power right now, why change it? Our upcoming legislative session will have a full plate of issues to include budgetary matters, capital improvements, restoring education to pre-pandemic times, dealing with the lingering effects of COVID, agriculture and water, making needed changes to the law enforcement reform laws, and affordable housing — to name a few. Why should the Legislature be saddled with a lengthy debate on a constitutional amendment on such a controversial issue? That would be a remedy for having a do-nothing legislative session and would be a missed opportunity for presenting needed common-sense solutions to a multitude of challenges that our people face. We should be focusing on resources for mom and baby such as child care.
Lindsey Keesling of Yakima, Democratic candidate for Senate: As a mother of six children, I’ve experienced multiple times the difficult conversations that go into the decision to keep or terminate a pregnancy. While I am grateful that I was able to choose each of my children and I love them deeply, every time the issue of abortion comes up I must remember that it was a choice. Pregnancy, childbirth and child-rearing should not be a burden that is forced on anyone; pregnant people, their support networks and their physicians are the only ones equipped to make the incredibly important decision about when and how a child should be brought into this world. There are also the medical and health concerns to take into account, as well as the ethical issue of who is in control of a person’s body. For all of these reasons, I am in favor of Washington as a state protecting bodily autonomy by codifying access to abortion, as well as the importance of personal choice in contraceptive access and refusal.
