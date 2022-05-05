YAKIMA — The Pawsitive Alliance pet advocacy group is hosting a monthlong "kitten shower" to help rescue efforts for mama cats and their kittens throughout the Yakima Valley.
This online event begins this Sunday — Mother's Day — and continues through May 31, organizers said. To participate, visit https://bit.ly/39Gyqp8 for a list of recipient organizations and their supply needs, which range from kitten milk replacement formula to heating pads. The website has details on how to donate supplies or money.
This fundraiser coincides with the beginning of kitten season, which in the Yakima Valley typically runs from May through October. Pawsitive Alliance is partnering with the Underground Community Cat Rescue, Yakima Humane Society and Yakima Valley Pet Rescue to help them keep up with the thousands of kittens are expected to be born this year.
From May through October 2021, the Yakima Humane Society cared for 794 kittens and 267 neonates — kittens ages three weeks old or less that need intensive care to survive, an Alliance spokesperson said. Many additional kittens and mama cats were helped by other Yakima Valley rescue organizations.
Pawsitive Alliance is a 501(c)3 organization that helps end euthanasia of cats and dogs in Washington by increasing adoptions, supporting spay and neuter programs, and improving pet retention. So far this year, Pawsitive Alliance has distributed nearly 9,000 pounds of pet food and supplies to help care for pets in need.
