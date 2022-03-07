Tuesday, March 8, 2022, is International Women’s Day, with activities planned in the Yakima Valley.
International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It's a day to celebrate women's achievements and rally for women's equality, according to the International Women’s Day website.
Community members are invited to join a walk in Sunnyside organized by Nuestra Casa, a nonprofit that works with immigrant women to create change for themselves, their families and their community. Women who work for Nuestra Casa, students and people who receive services will participate.
The walk will start at 9:30 a.m. at Nuestra Casa, 906 E. Edison Ave. in Sunnyside. Participants will walk to Sunnyview Park and back, with a stretch break at the park.
Brunch will be served at Nuestra Casa around 11 a.m. During brunch, Nuestra Casa will honor a staff member for her leadership and work.
Bale Breaker special release
The women of Bale Breaker Brewing Co. brewed a special draft-only release for International Women’s Day.
“International Women’s Day is a chance to showcase women’s contribution to our industry and on a greater level to our everyday experiences. For us, we get to highlight the women who are part of our craft beer community and also expose and educate those women about the brewing process in what it still a male-dominated industry,” said Justine Malland, Bale Breaker’s regional sales manager for Eastern Washington and Idaho.
Patio Party WitBier will be released Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and will only be available in the Yakima and Seattle taprooms. The beer is made with real lemon peel, guava puree and hibiscus flower tea. It’s an adaptation of the limited release Imagination Station Pinwheel Party Summer Ale.
Bale Breaker will donate $1 from each pint sold to YWCA Yakima and to Mary’s Place in Seattle.
Bale Breaker also will accept donations of women’s items, diapers, wipes, feminine hygiene products, shampoo and conditioner, pillows, sheets, etc. Donations will be made to YWCA Yakima and Mary's Place.
YWCA
“Break the bias” is the theme for this year's International Women's Day. Lisa Kapuza, director of development and outreach at YWCA Yakima, said staff members of the local organization will get together as a team.
“It's just to help collectively break the world of biases and discrimination and stereotypes against women. And that we encourage a world that is diverse, inclusive and equitable. And we want every woman to be celebrated and valued,” Kapuza said.
YWCA Yakima provides domestic violence services in the county. It has 24-hour shelter in Yakima and offers affordable housing for homeless families as the result of domestic violence. The nonprofit provides crisis, housing and legal advocacy.
YWCA Yakima also celebrates local women each week with its 52 Women 52 Weeks social media campaign.
