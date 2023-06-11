Decorated graduation caps
Decorated graduation caps are seen during Heritage University's graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell, Yakima Herald-Republic file

Graduation season is here. It’s a time to be proud of accomplishments, whether you’re moving on to kindergarten, college, trade school or have reached your end goal.

The robes and pomp and circumstance of graduation leave little room for individualism. Over the years, graduates have expressed themselves by creatively decorating their graduation caps.

For this month’s Explore reader-submitted photos, we want to see your or your family member’s decorated graduation cap. Puffy paint, felt, feathered or beaded, show us how the graduation cap stood out in the crowd.

Focus your photo submission on the design details. Give readers some insight into why the graduation cap was decorated as it was.

Reader submitted photos can be submitted at https://yhne.ws/readerphotosgradcaps.

The Yakima Herald-Republic has been featuring reader-submitted photographs based on a monthly theme in the Explore section. There’s no need to be a professional photographer. We want to see what you are shooting. Once a month, selected photos run in Explore.

