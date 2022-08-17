Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic has named Christy Trotter as its new Chief Executive Officer.
The decision came after a months-long national search and interview process overseen by the organization’s board of directors, according to a news release from the health care organization.
Trotter has been serving as interim CEO for YVFWC since December of 2021 following the resignation of Carlos Olivares. Olivares resigned from his position amid an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment made against him.
Prior to her appointment as CEO, Trotter served as Chief Financial Officer for YVFWC for more than a year. She grew up in the Yakima Valley.
YVFWC serves more than 190,000 patients annually in Washington and Oregon, and one in five are migrant or agricultural workers. The nonprofit employs about 1,600 people.
One of her first commitments as CEO, the release said, is to hold face-to-face meetings with staff across the organization’s service area.
