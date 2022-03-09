TOPPENISH — Six months after Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic officials decided their OB/GYNs and pediatricians would no longer deliver babies at Astria’s Toppenish hospital, that decision has been reversed.
Christy Trotter, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic interim CEO, announced Tuesday that OB providers at her organization’s Toppenish clinic will again deliver babies at the Toppenish hospital — a renewed partnership she said addresses “many challenges surrounding hospital coverage.”
“This is a happy and unexpected turn of events,” Trotter added. “After last year’s separation, new conversations and opportunities came to light.”
Beginning March 6, OB providers at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic joined Astria OB providers and private OB providers to cover on-call services for the community.
“We are pleased to be able to come together and envision better solutions for the community,” said Brian Gibbons, Astria Health president and CEO.
The original Farm Workers decision, which took effect in November, forced Astria officials to adopt both short-term and long-term strategies for their Toppenish Family Maternity Center.
Astria officials used nurse midwives, with doctors also available for complications or high-risk deliveries, for women who walked into the hospital to give birth, and another option for planned deliveries, Astria Toppenish Administrator Cathy Bambrick said.
“We have created a strategy that benefits everyone,” Bambrick said Tuesday.
“One of the greatest parts of my job is being able to deliver generations of babies, and I’m glad we can continue to provide OB care to all our families,” added Dr. Patricia Hernandez, a Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic practitioner in Toppenish for over 30 years.
Since Nov. 1, most of the Toppenish Farm Workers Clinic patients have been delivering their babies at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, about a 30-minute drive away.
Trotter said the renewed partnership will allow women who prefer to deliver in Toppenish, noting, “we all look forward to a stronger hospital in our community.”
Statistics provided by Astria Health indicate there were 349 births at the Toppenish maternity center in 2020, and there were 207 through mid-December of 2021.
Yakima Valley Memorial had 2,370 births in 2020, and its OB unit, The Family Birthplace, has 34 beds.
Part of Astria’s staffing plan after the Farm Workers decision was to bring back Dr. Carlos Dibble, an OB/GYN, and his wife, Raquel Dibble, a certified nurse/midwife. The Dibbles work at the three Astria family medical clinics in Toppenish, Union Gap and Zillah, and are on call for any deliveries needed at the Toppenish hospital, Raquel Dibble said.
Dr. Anita Showalter also covers calls at the Astria Toppenish Family Maternity Center. A Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) who came to Yakima to teach at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, Showalter opened a new women’s health and OB/GYN clinic in Zillah.
