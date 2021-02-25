Luanna Clark steadily walked to a waiting area after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination Thursday at the Toppenish Middle School gym.
She was among about 900 people who filed into the gym, where the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic held a vaccination site.
A line of people seeking the vaccination stretched from gym doors into an adjacent wing of the school.
Clark came from Yakima with her parents, sister and daughter — five in all — to get vaccinated.
Her daughter is a school teacher and her elderly parents were struggling to get vaccinated elsewhere, she said.
Her parents had a vaccination appointment at a Safeway pharmacy, but were turned away when they arrived.
“When they got there, Safeway had run out, so we jumped on this,” Clark said.
The Farm Workers Clinic recently received 3,100 initial doses from the federal Health Resources and Service Administration program.
The clinic also received another 1,170 doses from the state this week, said Lori Kelley, who is overseeing the clinic’s COVID-19 response team.
Kelley doesn’t see any problems administering that many doses in a timely manner.
“We’ll have them all into arms within a week,” she said between in administering doses to people who came into the gym.
Getting the doses from the federal government enabled the clinic to set up the mass vaccination site in Toppenish, where the Farm Workers Clinic is headquartered.
“We’re so grateful for the opportunity to take care of our community,” Kelley said. “What an honor for us to be right in our own community doing this.”
The Toppenish Middle School gym was abuzz with people getting vaccinated. Registration tables lined the north side of the gym, and vaccinations were given on the south side, where rows of chairs formed an observation area for people to wait out any side effects.
Tracy Mills — a middle school teacher from Pasco — said her nearly hour-long drive to Toppenish was worth getting vaccinated. She’s under age 65 and wasn’t eligible to get the vaccination in the Tri-Cities.
“They won’t do teachers yet; they’re only doing 65 and older,” she said.
Mills said in-person school has begun and that makes getting vaccinated especially important for teachers.
“It feels safer," she said.
Those eligible for the vaccination at this time are health care workers, first responders, long-term care center residents and staff, people over 65 as well as people over 50 living in multi-generational households.
The Toppenish site was to remain open until 3 p.m. Thursday, but at 2:30 p.m. a line of people still extended outside. Kelley anticipated being there until well after 4.
“It’s been busy, but it’s been a good day,” Kelley said.
The clinic anticipates receiving a steady supply of doses from the federal program, she said.
“Last week we asked for 7,400 doses for all of our clinics that’s what we got,” Kelley said. The Farm Workers Clinic operates clinics throughout Eastern Washington and Oregon.
Weekend vaccination sites
Farm Workers Clinic will be hosting a vaccination site Friday through Sunday at the Yakima Convention Center. Vaccinations will be given from 8 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 8 to noon Sunday. Those seeking a vaccination can register by calling the Farm Workers Clinic at 509-248-3334.
Astria Health also will be holding vaccination sites, one from 9 to 4 p.m. Friday at Radio KDNA in Granger and another one at the same time Saturday at the main entrance of the Valley Mall in Union Gap.
Astria will administer 500 doses at each site and vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis for those who are eligible.
Eligibility can be checked online using the state Department of Health Phase Finder Tool.