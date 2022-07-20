The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic will offer free health services during its Mid-Valley Health Fair on Friday.
The fair will take place from 2-6 p.m. at Mid-Valley Family Medicine on 620 W. First St. in Wapato. Visitors can get health screenings, sports physicals, immunizations and nutrition information.
Monica Escareño, YVFWC’s event and community relations coordinator, said organizations from across the state will attend the fair. These include organizations like Second Harvest, which will be handing out free boxes of food.
“We have more than 35 vendors registered to attend the health fair so we’re going to have a large amount of resources there. Some of those are going to be our health education programs as well as our behavioral health programs through Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic,” Escareño said.
The fair will also feature family-friendly games. Admission is free. YVFWC asks that families planning to attend call Mid-Valley Family Medicine ahead of time to schedule an appointment for the free screenings. For more details, visit the YVFC website or call 509-877-41111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.