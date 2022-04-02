The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic was among nine medical groups honored among the 325 medical groups in Washington state which were reviewed by the nonprofit Washington Health Alliance organization.
In its recently issued “2022 Community Checkup” report, the Alliance measured the quality of health care delivered across the state and compared metrics related to performance nationally using the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set reported by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.
Measuring four areas — prevention and screening, chronic disease care, coordinated and cost-effective care, and appropriate and cost-effective care — the Alliance report issued a composite score for each medical group and composite percentile that shows its performance compared to others in the state.
The Farm Workers Clinic had the fourth best composite percentage in the state, 76.65%, and was one of five honored medical groups which has 50% or more of its patients with Medicare coverage.
Kevin Heidrick, Farm Workers corporate medical officer, said the Alliance report validates many years of work by his organization’s staff.
“Over the last 10 years, we have moved as an organization toward a patient-centered medical home mindset where the needs of our patients come first, while also moving in the direction of addressing population health needs ensuring that our patients receive the most comprehensive, robust care possible based on evidence-based practices,” Heidrick wrote in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
“Our team-based approach to care ensures that everyone who interacts with our patients is working to meet their needs across the care spectrum, and we are pleased to see that this work has resulted in the very positive outcomes noted in the Community Checkup,” he added.
Millesa Park, the Farm Workers Clinic’s director of health care outcomes, said everyone with the organization should take pride in the Alliance report and the health care they provide to patients.
“Despite the difficulties faced during the COVID 19 pandemic in 2020, our staff maintained their focus on providing quality patient care and achieving optimal health outcomes,” Park wrote in an email. “Delivering patient-centered care is a priority at YVFWC, and success requires the effort and dedication of everyone in the organization.”
Other organizations honored, and their Community Checkup composite percentages, are Evergreen Health Medical Group (80.40%), MultiCare Rockwood Clinic (79.69%), Confluence Health Central Washington Hospital and Clinics (77.49%), Swedish Medical Group (76.57%), Virginia Mason Medical Center (75.46), Kaiser Permanente Washington (71.16%), University of Washington Medical Center (69.20%) and Association of University Physicians DBA UW Physicians (66.49%).
The complete 2022 Community Checkup report is available at the Washington Health Alliance website, wacommunitycheckup.org.
