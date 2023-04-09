Packed churches are a near certainty today as the Yakima Valley's Christian communities celebrate Easter, but the commemoration and reflection on Jesus Christ’s final days on Earth, his death and resurrection began several days and weeks earlier.

Christians first prepare for Easter by observing the 40-day period of Lent, beginning on Ash Wednesday, which was Feb. 22 this year. Palm Sunday, observed April 2, begins Holy Week by recalling Christ’s triumphant entrance into Jerusalem, a sharp contrast from the crucifixion by government and religious authorities soon afterward.

St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church hosted a Maundy Thursday service and Holy Eucharist, with the Yakima congregation recalling Jesus instituting the sacrament and washing the feet of his disciples during the Last Supper.

“The observance of Holy Week provides for us an observance of the last days of Jesus’ life,” said Rev. Joan Dahl during the service.

She noted that Christ’s washing of feet and institution of the Eucharist are both acts of communal intimacy, and are almost more than the Apostles – and modern-day Christians – can comprehend.

In John Chapter 13, the Gospel passage read before Dahl’s sermon, Peter resists Jesus’ offer to wash his feet, but Christ replied that “I, your Lord and teacher, have just washed your feet. You, then, should wash one another’s feet.”

Dahl explained that in Jesus’ time, hospitality from a host included removing guests’ sandals and washing the dust from their feet.

“This act of service grows out of who (Christ) is and where he is going,” Dahl said. “Jesus’ message of humility has as much to do with receiving as giving.

“Can we humbly accept the gift of a hand offered in help, or two hands washing our feet?” she asked. “If we lose our sense of groundedness in God, that humility, we have nothing to share with others.”

After her sermon, Dahl and Rev. Colby Roberts, the rector of St. Timothy's, invited those attending the service to remove their socks and shoes and have their feet washed in front of the altar, and several participated in the ceremony.

“On the night before his death, Jesus set an example for his disciples by washing their feet, an act of humble service,” Roberts said. “He taught that strength and growth in the life of the Kingdom of God come not by power, authority or even miracle, but by such lowly service.”

Good Friday event

The following day, seven representatives of different Yakima Valley denominations reflected on the last words of Jesus at a Good Friday Community Worship event at St. Joseph Catholic Church in downtown Yakima. It was the second straight year the service was held after the COVID pandemic canceled the event in 2020 and 2021.

Sponsored by the Yakima Association of Faith Communities, the event included brief readings in Spanish from Gospel accounts of Christ’s crucifixion, organ music and hymns, and a collection for the Yakima Rotary Food Bank. Roughly 100 people attended the ecumenical service.

Two examples of Jesus’ forgiveness from the cross were read from Luke’s Gospel: Christ’s stating “Father, forgive them, they don’t know what they are doing” and his reassurance to one of the criminals being crucified with him (the so-called repentant thief), “I promise that today you will be with me in paradise.”

Forgiveness is a theme throughout Christ’s public ministry, noted LaDon Linde of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“To be forgiven by God for our sins and failings, we must be willing to forgive those who failed us,” Linde said. “The Gospel of Jesus Christ is the gospel of second chances, third chances, fourth chances and so on – so long as we keep on trying.”

Regarding the repentant thief, the Rev. David Hacker of St. Michael's Episcopal Mission noted he is mentioned only in Luke’s version of the crucifixion, not the other three Gospel accounts. And he likely may have been a rebel attempting to overthrow the Roman government rather than a thief – just like Barabbas, the criminal the crowd chooses to set free rather than Jesus.

In his nonviolent way, Jesus, too, was a revolutionary, Hacker said, with his example and teachings about the Kingdom of God a rejection of the Roman Empire of Christ’s time and all the “empires” since then.

“The Kingdom of God is a radical alternative to all the violent and unjust Earthly kingdoms,” Hacker said. “It was to reveal the love of God for us that Jesus took up his cross.”

The Rev. Cheryl Mayes of the Unity Spiritual Life Center in Yakima reflected on Jesus’ statement, “It is finished” from John Chapter 23, verse 30.

Mayes stressed that although Christ’s time on earth was done as he died on the cross, his resurrection and instructions for his disciples to carry on his ministry means the work of the faithful is far from “finished.”

“We are the ones who are to show God’s love to the world – to bring light to a world of so much darkness,” she added.

And even as Christ breathed his last, bowed his head and died on the cross, the Rev. Robert Trimble, retired pastor of Mount Hope Baptist Church, said Jesus’ final words as recounted in Luke’s Gospel (“Father, in your hands I place my spirit”) provide hope.

Trimble, who faced numerous health struggles himself over the past year, reinforced something Hacker said earlier in the service: that Jesus does not teach us how to kill, but how to die.

Believers in Christ can be reassured that he, too, suffered physical and spiritual pain at the end of his life, but faced death confident in his relationship with his father.

“Whatever pain, whatever suffering we’ll go through, (God) will be with us, just like he was for his son,” Trimble said.