The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo runs Wednesday through Saturday in Grandview, and fair admission is free.
This year’s event will include a PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights. The fair is open until 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and until midnight Friday and Saturday.
Rodeo admission is $20 for adults age 16 and up and $10 for youths 6-15 and all animal exhibitors. This year’s fair theme “Stirrup Some Fun in ’21,” according to a news release.
Open class exhibits include horticulture, floriculture, home economics and more.
The fair is at Country Park, 812 Wallace Way in Grandview. For information, visit www.yvfair-rodeo.org.
Schedule
Wednesday
8 a.m.: Opening
8 a.m.: Swine, sheep, goat and rabbit/poultry classification
10 a.m.: Beef classification, followed by fitting and showing
10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Open class building open
7 p.m.: Team penning/ranch sorting
Thursday
8 a.m.: Swine, sheep and goat showmanship, and dairy classification followed by fitting and showing
10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Open class building open
3 p.m.: Tractor driving
5 p.m.: Microbrews and music featuring Badlandz
6 p.m.: Round robin showmanship
Friday
9 a.m.: Livestock market sale
10 a.m.-10 p.m.: 4-H and open class buildings open
7:30 p.m.: Rodeo and beer garden
Saturday
9 a.m.: Livestock judging competition
10 a.m.-10 p.m.: 4-H and open class buildings open
12:30 p.m.: Dairy judging competition
2 p.m.: Peewee showmanship for sheep, goats and swine
4 p.m.: Livestock award presentations
7:30 p.m.: Rodeo and beer garden
After Rodeo: Youth exhibitor mud football and volleyball tournament
Midnight: Fair closes