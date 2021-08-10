The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo runs Wednesday through Saturday in Grandview, and fair admission is free.

This year’s event will include a PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights. The fair is open until 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and until midnight Friday and Saturday.

Rodeo admission is $20 for adults age 16 and up and $10 for youths 6-15 and all animal exhibitors. This year’s fair theme “Stirrup Some Fun in ’21,” according to a news release.

Open class exhibits include horticulture, floriculture, home economics and more.

The fair is at Country Park, 812 Wallace Way in Grandview. For information, visit www.yvfair-rodeo.org.

Schedule

Wednesday

8 a.m.: Opening

8 a.m.: Swine, sheep, goat and rabbit/poultry classification

10 a.m.: Beef classification, followed by fitting and showing

10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Open class building open

7 p.m.: Team penning/ranch sorting

Thursday

8 a.m.: Swine, sheep and goat showmanship, and dairy classification followed by fitting and showing

10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Open class building open

3 p.m.: Tractor driving

5 p.m.: Microbrews and music featuring Badlandz

6 p.m.: Round robin showmanship

Friday

9 a.m.: Livestock market sale

10 a.m.-10 p.m.: 4-H and open class buildings open

7:30 p.m.: Rodeo and beer garden

Saturday

9 a.m.: Livestock judging competition

10 a.m.-10 p.m.: 4-H and open class buildings open

12:30 p.m.: Dairy judging competition

2 p.m.: Peewee showmanship for sheep, goats and swine

4 p.m.: Livestock award presentations

7:30 p.m.: Rodeo and beer garden

After Rodeo: Youth exhibitor mud football and volleyball tournament

Midnight: Fair closes