The Yakima Valley will receive a brief break from the snow by Tuesday morning.
A trio of weather systems brought a blanket of snow across the Yakima Valley with accumulations of anywhere from several inches to just over a foot, according to National Weather Service estimates, based on observer reports.
“It was one (weather system) right after the other,” said Rob Brooks, a forecaster for the NWS in Pendleton, Ore.
The snowfall was even heavier in the mountains. Snoqualmie Pass closed overnight Monday due to heavy snowfall and avalanche danger.
Another weather system is expected to hit the Yakima Valley by Thursday, leading to additional snowfall through the weekend, Brooks said.
However, the snow is not expected to fall hard, Brooks said. Snowfall with accumulation is more likely in the higher elevations of the Yakima Valley, while there’s just a chance of snowfall within the city of Yakima and the surrounding area.
“It’s not going to be like the weekend we just had,” he said.
The region will also be warming in the coming days. High temperatures are expected to start in the low 40s for several days, then increase to the 50s by the weekend. Overnight low temperatures are expected to increase over the week but remain in the low 30s at the end of the week.