Usually, when D&H Construction works on a residential project, the air conditioning units stay off until the job is complete.
But with temperatures reaching well over 100 Tuesday, owner Dereck Nelson decided to turn on the air conditioning for a nearly completed apartment building owned by the firm in West Valley.
That allowed the workers to continue working on their regular schedule.
For D&H Construction crews working outside, however, the workday ended a few hours earlier — between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
“There’s just too much risk,” Nelson said. “It’s not worth somebody getting hurt.”
Whether it’s earlier start and finish times or extra bags of ice, employers are doing everything they can to ensure their workers remain cool in the excessive heat of the Yakima Valley.
Nelson said since he and the firm’s managers anticipated the heatwave, they did what they could to prepare. They have a cash account at a local grocery store, and each morning, crews purchase multiple bags of ice and several five-gallon jugs of water.
The construction firm also conducted several meetings informing employees of the company’s safety plan, which included ending jobs earlier in the day.
Managers are also encouraging workers to drink water constantly.
“If you wait until you’re thirsty, it’s too late,” Nelson said.
During a typical week, Joe’s Yard Service owner Joe Castaneda usually purchases four 24-bottle packs of water for himself and his four employees.
Last week, in anticipation of the heat, he purchased 20 of them.
“It goes fast,” he said about bottled water at the store.
Castaneda said he’s considered taking the day off if the heat is excessive, but for now, he’s been able to continue working by starting and finishing earlier.
For the last two days, Castaneda and the employees at Joe’s Yard Service started work at 5 a.m. and ended work by around 11 a.m., when temperatures had already reached over 100 degrees.
Castaneda said he’s taking the extreme heat seriously, and he’s hoping clients understand when more time is needed to finish jobs.
“I haven’t been this hot before like this,” said Castaneda, who has owned his business for two decades. “This is like flaming. Really hot.”
Early hours for ag workers
Meanwhile, the cherry harvest and other agricultural activities continue throughout the Yakima Valley. Growers have adopted several methods, including having workers pick in the middle of the night when the weather is relatively cooler.
Still, the United Farm Workers and sister organization UFW Foundation have been traveling to different farms in Central Washington to hear about how workers are faring in the heat, said Zaira Sanchez, emergency relief coordinator for the UFW Foundation.
During those visits, outreach workers from the UFW Foundation provide information about symptoms of heat illness and provide chilled bottled water.
Sanchez said farmworkers, either through the in-person visits or through online surveys, have voiced concerns. Some have noted they’re working for several hours without any shade, while more than half of the 2,000 farm workers in Washington state who filed out the survey said they’ve experienced at least one symptom of heat illness.
“The workers are afraid of speaking up and afraid of facing some sort of retaliation or losing their job,” Sanchez said. “These workers are choosing to go to work out of the need for survival.”
UFW Foundation outreach workers said they will continue visiting farms through the end of the week and hope to use the feedback from farmworkers to advocate for additional protections for farmworkers and other outdoor workers at the state level.
Dick Bouchey, a Grandview concord grape grower, said he’s scheduled workers for a handful of hours in the morning — they’re usually done by 10:30 a.m. — and he’s encouraged them to go home or take longer breaks to consume more water.
Bouchey said there might be growers not providing sufficient protection for workers, but he thinks they will pay the price if they do.
There's a shortage of farmworkers, he said.
“If you don’t take care of people, pay them well and treat them well, they’ll be gone," he said.
Break from the job due to heat
Some employers have opted to close or suspend services, allowing employees to stay home rather than work in the extreme heat.
Richard Evans, a bus driver for the Yakima School District, said he’s home for the week after the school district opted to cancel bus transportation for summer school students.
Yakima School District spokeswoman Kirsten Fitterer confirmed that the district decided it was best for student safety to cancel bus service this week. The district will re-evaluate the situation Thursday and decide whether to extend the cancellation.
“The temperature in our school buses is, at a minimum, 5 degrees hotter than the temperature outside,” Fitterer said. “They do not have air conditioning but can circulate air via open windows, yet that is not cooling them down past the outside temperature plus five degrees.”
There’s not much one can do to cool things down, Evans said.
Generally, when transportation is canceled due to bad weather, it’s usually because of snow.
“I’ve been in Yakima since 1984,” Evans said. “I’ve never seen it this hot in my life.”