Yakima Valley educators and parents navigate schooling during latest COVID surge

Some Yakima Valley school districts have switched to temporary periods of remote learning this month, largely due to COVID-related staffing shortages. Through the changes, educators and parents continue to focus on balancing kids’ safety with their educational needs.
Mt. Adams, Toppenish, Yakima and Wapato school districts all temporarily switched to remote learning in mid-to-late January. In Mt. Adams, a shortage of bus drivers made it unfeasible to get students to school, according to district announcements. Staffing shortages in the other districts contributed to campus closures.
The COVID surge in Yakima continues as the omicron variant makes its way through the community, according to local health officials. The county has seen record numbers of cases and hospitalizations over the past two weeks. The Yakima County Health District reported 1,278 new cases Thursday, with 79 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Administrative priorities
Mt. Adams School District was the first in the area to announce a districtwide switch to remote learning, switching to two weeks of remote learning on Jan. 12.
Educators at Harrah Elementary School were prepared and had already distributed Chromebooks to students, Assistant Principal Gloria Widener said.
Widener said the transition to remote learning went smoothly because teachers already had months of experience with the virtual learning model from 2020. Much of the infrastructure was still in place as well, such as existing Google Classrooms for teachers and students to use.
“It’s almost as if they kind of went into muscle memory,” she said.
Harrah educators did make adjustments to the previous remote-learning structure to make sure it aligned with state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction guidelines. OSPI requires at least 70% of instruction time to be synchronous during the 2021-22 school year, according to department documents.
To keep up with students’ needs, the school uses a tier system to identify its most at-need kids, those who might not have access to adequate internet, food or other essentials at home, Principal Rob McCracken said. The school also keeps students’ mental health needs in mind through the tier system as well.
Social-emotional learning teacher DeeDee Gasseling said that having those existing structures in place made it much easier to keep up with kids during the remote learning period. Some parents brought their children to campus for in-person counseling, McCracken said.
Since transitioning back to in-person learning Monday, Widener said things have returned to relative normal.
Teachers continue onCOVID-related staffing shortages led to a districtwide closure of Yakima School District campuses from Jan. 18-24. Eight elementary and middle schools remained in remote learning this week, with other schools back in person.
Jen Rankin, a third grade teacher at McClure Elementary School in Yakima, was a long-term substitute in the district last year and took on her current role in the fall.
“So, I had a little bit of experience last year with hybrid,” she said. “I can say that this year going online was way more seamless.”
Rankin said the few days they had to prepare helped with the transition for teachers, as they had time to make packets of work for students to take home.
She also said that students having experience with online learning really helped, as they were able to slip back into it. She tried to keep instruction consistent between in-class and remote learning, so students would not have to adjust to too many changes.
But the kids still missed being in the classroom, she said.
“What I am hearing the most is ‘Ms. Rankin, we miss you. When do we get to come back to school?’ And of course, I miss my kids,” she said during the remote learning period.
Wapato School District has been in a remote learning for about two weeks.
Monica Miranda, a first-grade teacher at Camas Elementary School in Wapato, said she had concerns after the remote learning announcement was made, given the challenges of teaching online last school year. But the transition was smoother than before.
She tries to make her lessons accessible to her students at home, who might not all have the same materials.
“That was the biggest worry for me. ‘How am I going to make this easy and accessible for all my students to learn and be engaged while we’re online?’” she said.
Her young students adapted to the change pretty well, though some have told her they miss the classroom. Sometimes, near the end of a Zoom class, the students try to talk to each other and stay social, she said.
Parenting in a pandemic
Caitlin Towry is a mother of three students in Naches School District.
The district has remained in-person for the whole academic year so far and she said she is grateful for that. Since she works from home, having her daughters there too during the day would make it harder for her to get her work done.
Towry said she worries her daughters might not be as far along in their studies as they would be under normal circumstances. But she’s glad they have a chance to socialize now that they are back in the classroom this year.
“I have nothing but compassion for the teachers and administrators because I can’t imagine how hard they must be working to keep things going,” she said.
