The Yakima Herald-Republic, through the Yakima Association of Churches and Faith Communities, put out a call for pastors’ and congregations’ 2021 Christmas messages. Here are some responses.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Mission
At the recent Annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, the community gathered to remember those who struggled with homeless who died this year. The list was long. I said a prayer that night I would like to share with all of you.
I ask the Maker of the night sky who resides in the darkness on this darkest of nights, to bless us.
I ask the Spirit who blows in the icy cold wind on this coldest of nights, to bless us.
I ask the One who unites us in all our diversity in this circle gathered here, to bless us.
I ask that Someone in the night hear our prayer.
I ask that Someone in the night know our names.
I ask that Someone in the night remember our struggle.
I ask that Someone hold us firm in loving embrace,
Fill us with the warmth of new hope and new life,
Be that light that shines in the darkness for us.
May we all see that small flickering candle in the distance that guides us all home.
And may we continue to let our light shine that we too may point the way home.
Amen.
— The Rev. David Hacker
St. Michael’s Episcopal Mission
Yakima Association of Faith Communities
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsIn Luke chapter 2, we find the story of the first Christmas. When the angels announced the Holy Birth to the humble shepherds near Bethlehem, it was stated “I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”
After the shepherds had gone and visited the baby Jesus in Bethlehem, they could not contain their excitement and shared the good news with others.
We wish to share the same good news with our friends and neighbors, the news that the arrival of Jesus Christ would bring “Peace on earth, good will to men.” “For God sent not His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through him might be saved” (John 3:17).
The arrival of Jesus Christ provides the answers to life’s most difficult questions:
“If a man dies, will he live again?”
“If I commit sin, can I ever be forgiven?”
“If I have experienced loss, pain, heartache, injury, or unfair judgment, can I ever be healed?”
The answer is a resounding YES, due to the promise of Christmas, which promise found its ultimate fulfillment through the life and teaching of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, through Gethsemane, Calvary, and the open garden tomb on that first Easter morning. All of this is possible through sincere faith in Jesus Christ.
Merry Christmas to all! May our Father in Heaven bless you during this season, and always.
— Karl Hendricks, LaDon Linde, Birch Ditto
Yakima Washington Stake Presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church
After a month of waiting, a month of preparing ourselves, the miracle of miracle has now arrived. Tonight, on the eve of Christmas, we celebrate the most unique, the most incredible, the most miraculous event in human history.
Think about the impact of this one birth on the course of human history. Think about the impact of this one birth on the course of an individual human life.
If the universe is not random but divinely created, as we at Grace of Christ, along with hundreds of millions of others, believe.
If the divine force that brought the universe and us into existence is not some indifferent impersonal collection of energy but instead a personal Being who loves us, as we at Grace of Christ, along with hundreds of millions of others, believe.
If this personal, loving God cared so deeply about us that He voluntarily entered a broken and painful world to restore a relationship we had broken, as we at Grace of Christ, along with hundreds of millions of others, believe.
If His love for us was so great that He was willing to sacrifice Himself and submit to death so that we could live, as we at Grace of Christ, along with hundreds of millions of others, believe.
If this is true it changes everything. God had a purpose in mind when He created the universe. That purpose included us. We were on His mind, and in His heart, when He made the unexpected and unusual, the miraculous decision to be born among us. That God loves us, that God is with us ... changes the course of history, and the course of our lives.
Luke chapter 2, “The angel said to them, ‘Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.’”
Christ the Savior is born!
— Pastor Curt McFarland
(from the website yakimagrace.com)
Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church, Yakima
