An annual Seattle-based nonprofit showcase is going virtual this year, and a Yakima County philanthropic organization is participating.
The Yakima Valley Community Foundation is the first organization outside the Seattle area to be part of GeneroCity, held by Seattle Met magazine and presented by Vulcan Inc. Founded in 1986 by Paul G. Allen and Jody Allen, Vulcan uses data and technology, strategic grant-making, advocacy, storytelling and public engagement to “make and leave the world a better place,” according to its website, https://vulcan.com.
Vulcan selected the foundation to participate in GeneroCity 2020, said Sharon Miracle, foundation president and CEO.
“We don’t know how we got on their radar,” Miracle said, noting that Vulcan is “one of many large, well-known philanthropies” in the Pacific Northwest that have reached out to the foundation through the pandemic.
The foundation partners with the United Way of Central Washington and the Latino Community Fund in collectively managing the Yakima Valley Resilience and Response Fund, which is held at the foundation.
“People learn our focus on equity and those who have been deeply affected by the pandemic, even before the pandemic,” Miracle said. “We’ve just seen some amazing things coming together.”
GeneroCity began in 2013 and offers a chance for people to connect with local nonprofits and learn how to get involved and give back. Virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, it begins Tuesday, Dec. 8, with a live panel discussion on navigating philanthropy in Seattle.
Local experts will explain how people can join in and make their community a better place to live. Participants may ask questions during the hour-long event, which starts at noon. Also Tuesday, the foundation will man a virtual information booth via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“I’ll have a Zoom event open ... if someone wants to engage with me” or ask questions, Miracle said. “Just register for the event (for) the full schedule and the details.”
Get the link to register on Seattle Met’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/seattlemet.
More online events are planned for noon and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10, including features on several nonprofits. The foundation will be highlighted during the noon event along with the Latino Community Fund, Washington State Fire Fighters’ Association, Plymouth Housing and Byrd Barr Place.
“I’m going to talk about the work that we’ve done since the pandemic started — really working in partnership with the other two philanthropic organizations. It’s very unusual that community philanthropic organizations work together,” Miracle said.