Cities in the Yakima Valley are participating in National Night Out, set for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie,” according to the National Night Out website, https://natw.org/.
National Night Out gatherings occur across the country on the first Tuesday in August.
Here is a list of local events:
Yakima
The Yakima National Night Out will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Miller Park, 513 N. Third St.
The free event will include food, games and more.
Mount Hope Baptist Church, 615 S. Third St., is also hosting a National Night Out event from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Selah
Selah's Naitonal Night Out is from 6-8:30 p.m. at Wixon Park, 216 S. Third St. The event features hot dogs and drinks, Hang Loose shaved ice, activities for the kids, car clubs and more.
Selah police and fire, the U.S. Army, the National Guard, the Washington State Patrol, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, SAR K-9 and fish and wildlife will be in attendance.
For more information, call Missy Maki at 509-698-7361.
Prosser
Join Prosser law enforcement and fire department from 5-9 p.m. at EJ Miller Park, 920 S. Kinney Way.
The free event will feature booths, balloon animals, games, swimming and free hot dogs and pizza.
There will be free entry to the Prosser Aquatic Center from 7-9 p.m.
Wapato
From 4-7 p.m., community members are invited to meet Wapato police, fire and city officials at Lions Park on S. Camas Ave.
Food and drinks will be available, along with fun activities for the kids. Participants are encouraged to bring a chair. There will also be community partners in attendance with information to share.
Sunnyside
Sunnyside’s National Night Out is from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
The event is presented by the Sunnyside Police Department and City of Sunnyside. Meet neighbors, police and fire departments, city officials and the mayor and city council. Different resources will be available as well.
The event will feature free food, games, music and prizes.
Toppenish
From 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, join the Community Safety Network of Toppenish at Toppenish Pool Park, 20 Asotin Ave.
The Toppenish National Night Out will include free hamburgers and hot dogs, free swimming, activity booths, community resources, entertainment, prizes and more.
Granger
The Granger National Night Out is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hisey “Dinosaur” Park, 505 Main St.
The event will feature free hot dogs, pop and water while supplies last.
Ellensburg
The Ellensburg Police Department presents National Night Out from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Park, 700 N. Poplar St.
The evening will include hot dogs and hamburgers, goody bags for kids, car seat checks and ID/DNA kits.
Vendors include KVFR, ASPEN, Kittitas County Youth Services, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, KIttcom, CWU PD, Washington State patrol, KVH, DNR, CASA and Utopia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.