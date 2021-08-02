Yakima Valley College will require masks and three feet of social distancing on campus this fall regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
The college said in a press release Monday that it strongly encourages, but will not require, students and employees to get COVID-19 vaccines.
Classes and student services have been virtual since March 2020, with the exception of labs for some specific programs.
The college said in the statement that it would “begin to phase in some additional in-person classes and some student student services, while continuing to provide students with remote options.”
Information about activities and operations being reintroduced on campus will be announced as they develop, and any classes on-site “will follow the college’s extensive COVID safety protocols,” it said.
“The health and safety of our community is of paramount importance to us and we will continue to carefully monitor this ever-evolving pandemic,” College President Linda Kaminski is quoted as saying. “But this is a welcome step for our community. Yakima Valley College is committed to removing barriers to higher education and economic opportunity, and carefully returning to on-site operations helps support our mission.”
More information can be found at www.yvcc.edu/services/campus-re-entry.