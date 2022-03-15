Child care providers from the Yakima Valley are speaking out about concerns with the way Washington calculates financial support, calling it an inadequate reflection of the real cost of care.
In 2021, the Washington Legislature passed the Fair Start for Kids Act, a law aimed at improving child care accessibility for families. The law is focused on making it easier and more desirable to enter and stay in the child care industry.
As a part of the legislation, the Department of Children, Youth and Families subsidy base rate for licensed child care providers increased to 85% of the market rate. DCYF determines that rate via market rate surveys with providers.
But local providers are concerned the state is using outdated data from a 2018 survey that does not reflect pandemic-related cost increases.
Genesis De la Cruz, who runs a day care facility in Yakima, said the pandemic added new costs to her business, such as additional sanitation supplies. She found herself working longer hours to accommodate more cleaning.
She estimated she makes about $9 an hour at the moment, to avoid raising rates and putting a financial burden on the families that rely on her. But that makes budgeting for her own family stressful.
Lorena Miranda, a Yakima-based provider and representative for the child care provider union SEIU 925, said the state could determine subsidies using the 2021 market rate survey, to reflect accurate costs.
DCYF Assistant Secretary of Early Learning Nicole Rose said in an email that the Legislature recently approved an increase of subsidy pay rates, with the details of its implementation still pending.
Subsidized licensed providers can expect more support, she said.
Provider shortage
Child care nationwide faces the issue of demand that is too high for the slots available. The Yakima Valley is no exception.
Much of Yakima County exists in a “child care desert,” according to a map maintained by the Center for American progress, which found provider scarcity in south and east Yakima, Union Gap, Wapato, Zillah and Naches.
The number of licensed child care providers saw a decline in Yakima County in the years before and during the pandemic, according to data from ChildCare Aware Washington. The number of licensed providers was 319, with capacity for 7,956 kids as of June 2020, down from 382 providers and 8,656 potential slots recorded in 2015.
The pandemic has hindered the collection of more recent data in Washington, according to ChildCare Aware’s website.
Maria Corleto, who has a child care center in Mabton, said she has a long waiting list of people looking for a care spot.
Due to the pandemic, providers can apply for a waiver that allows them to take in more kids than their license allows, but that requires additional staff. Corleto said that’s not something she can do without financial help.
“I cannot afford to get another assistant,” she said. “I can barely keep the ones that I have.”
Sunnyside-based child care provider Luz Piedra said when licensed providers cannot accommodate more kids, parents take them to unlicensed child care providers, which do not have as much oversight in terms of quality of care or staff-to-child ratio.
Providers and advocates argue that low wages keep people out of the industry. A pay increase could attract additional providers and assistants.
DCYF distributed grants to many child care providers in fall 2021 to help cover costs incurred since the start of the pandemic. However, providers said the one-time payments were not enough to increase regular wages.
Continuing care
More than 200 providers rallied in Yakima on March 5 in support of using updated data to calculate subsidies and increase provider wages overall, Miranda said. Simultaneous rallies took place in cities around Washington.
“All these providers came out in the sun, and they chanted, and they cheered, so we got united … and they were supporting each other, and that was beautiful,” Miranda said.
Piedra and Corleto, who were both at the rally, appreciated seeing everyone come together and all the work the union has done. But without adequate financial help from the state, expanding her business or even just keeping the doors open will continue to be a challenge, Corleto said.
“I have gone through the whole pandemic open, struggling and waiting to see the improvement and the help and everything they promised,” she said. “And I have not yet seen it.”
